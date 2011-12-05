5 For 5: Interns and Assistants-At-Large Edition

Remember those days of coffee runs, late night errands and paperwork out that wazoo? Our days of interning may be behind us, but we can’t forget all of the training and molding that got us to where we are today.

Here at StyleCaster, our Junior Team Members are doing a lot more than photocopies: they’re our right hand, inspiring great stories and infusing serious enthusiasm on photoshoots. That’s why we tapped our own JTMs and other influential assistants to be this week’s stylists for our 5×5 series featuring amazing pieces from Theory.

With all the awesome clothes, they were able to go seriously crazy (and we mean in a mad scientist/genius sort of way). Click through the slideshow to see how these interns-at-large constructed beyond cute outfits!