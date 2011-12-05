5 For 5: Interns and Assistants-At-Large Edition

Remember those days of coffee runs, late night errands and paperwork out that wazoo? Our days of interning may be behind us, but we can’t forget all of the training and molding that got us to where we are today.
Here at StyleCaster, our Junior Team Members are doing a lot more than photocopies: they’re our right hand, inspiring great stories and infusing serious enthusiasm on photoshoots. That’s why we tapped our own JTMs and other influential assistants to be this week’s stylists for our 5×5 series featuring amazing pieces from Theory.
With all the awesome clothes, they were able to go seriously crazy (and we mean in a mad scientist/genius sort of way). Click through the slideshow to see how these interns-at-large constructed beyond cute outfits!
Name: Corey Kindberg
Twitter: @coreykindberg
How are you involved in the fashion industry? I'm the man behind @StyleCasterJTM and I write about menswear for StyleCaster.
What's your personal style? Sometimes I'm very Lower East Side and other times I'm very Upper West Side. I don't really have a set style.
What's your favorite trend this season? Army jackets.
What's your favorite fashion blog or Tumblr right now and why? Textbook by John Jannuzzi. I love reading and I'm a huge history buff -- it's great to see what people would be wearing today.
Theory sweater, $295, shirt, $215, shorts, $225, all at Theory; tights, model's own
Name: Joy Adaeze
Blog: joylovesfashion.com -A really fun personal style blog, meant to inspire and entertain!
Twitter: @joyadaeze
How are you involved in the fashion industry? I am a stylist, blogger & fashion writer and I work for ESSENCE Magazine as Executive Assistant to the Editor-in-Chief, Constance White.
What's your personal style? My personal style is vintage chic mixed with modern flair!
What's your favorite trend this season? Gold, Gold and more gold, honey!
What's your favorite fashion blog or Tumblr right now and why? My favorite fashion blogs are Jane Aldridge of seaofshoes.com and Cocorosa of mypreciousconfessions.blogspot.com because they have amazing personal style and I am inspired by their work!
Theory jacket, $815, and dress, $455, all at Theory
Name: Kelly Mullins
Twitter: @kellmullins
How are you involved in the fashion industry? Im a business student at Parsons the New School for Design, fashion writer, graphic designer and veteran StyleCaster JTM!
What's your personal style? I tend to go for the all black everything look, but I also feel like my outfits usually start off with contrasting elements. For example, Ill wear a pair of ripped jeans with a heavily embellished top, or toss a grunge vest over a feminine dress.
What's your favorite trend this season? Although I have yet to commit to a purchase, Ive been lusting after a varsity jacket since summertime.
What's your favorite fashion blog or Tumblr right now and why? I love Lula The Subject I Know Best. Its a whimsical blog penned and illustrated by the mysterious digital character, Lula, who I had the pleasure to interview for StyleCaster a few months back. She actually just came out with a phenomenal print magazine entitled HERSELF that I would highly recommend checking out!
Theory jacket, $815, shirt, $95, and skirt, $265, all at Theory
Name: Monica Burton
Twitter: @monburton26
How are you involved in the fashion industry? I'm an editorial JTM at StyleCaster.
What's your personal style? I'd say my personal style is pretty classic with a New York City edge. I generally like to keep things simple, but I'm a big fan of anything over-sized. I borrow from my boyfriend's closet a lot.
What's your favorite trend this season? I'm really into smoking slippers right now.
What's your favorite fashion blog or Tumblr right now and why? I've always loved The Cut. I like anything New York Magazine-related and the writers at the cut give witty, comprehensive coverage of what's going on in fashion.
Theory vest, $1215, and dress, $525, all at Theory
Name: Samuel Early
Blog: http://obrero.tumblr.com
Twitter: @ok_whatevar
How are you involved in the fashion industry? I'm a Fashion JTM here at StyleCaster!
What's your personal style? Courtney Love meets Rupaul meets Wednesday Adams.
What's your favorite trend this season? Even though it's not my personal aesthetic, I'm really into the '60s vibes that are floating around this fall. That and all the technicolor fur!
What's your favorite fashion blog or Tumblr right now and why? Garbage Dress -- Zana Bayne does a great job of producing content that is actually interesting; I constantly feel that when I'm surfing through blogs that I'm reading the same thing over and over, but that's not the case with her. She takes risks with her designs and personal style that I respect and relate to in addition to producing content that's diverse and engaging.
Theory sweater, $275, and dress, $595, all at Theory