5 for 5: Girl Musician Edition

Fact: I think I’m Patti Smith‘s long lost daughter or little sister. She definitely laid down the tracks for so many girl rock ‘n’ rollers. I’ve always put on performances for my shoes, clothes or teddy bears, but these young ladies accomplished the real thing and became performers in their own rite.
No easy feat to accomplish in a predominately boy’s world, these man killers have sung, strummed and mixed their way firmly into the music arena. Oh, and they looked amazing while doing it too.
With that being said, we asked some of our favorite girl music crushes to come in and style H&M‘s killer holiday collection. With all of the pieces being totally affordable, they’re awesome to mix-and-match or offer a way to infuse some serious style into a last minute look.
Click through the slideshow to see the divine H&M collection and how these lovely music mavens put together beyond cute looks.
Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab
Name: Ilirjana Alushaj
Twitter Handle: @ilirjana
Band/DJ name: My bands are Apache Beat and Typical Girls and my DJ name is Ilirjana. Who would've thought?
Who would be in your ultimate band (members can be dead or alive): Anyone as long as Malcolm McLaren was our manager.
Instrument you most want to learn to play: Post-punk saxophone.
Favorite dance-in-your-bedroom-with-hairbrush-as-a-microphone song? Today's highlights were Mis-Teeq's "All I Want", Bis' "Everybody Thinks That They're Going To Get Theirs" and Hoodoo Gurus' "I Want You Back." I do sing a lot. Comes with the territory.
Best first song to start the day: Does the sound of a coffee machine count?
Most important/fave thing to wear while performing? Definitely favour a gothic ice skater look. This equates to a lot of sequins, chiffon and black lace.
Best place to play? Anywhere that has a great sound and a great vibe.
H&M jacket, $99, dress, $17.95, and shoes, $34.95, all at H&M.
Name: Sarah Frances
Twitter Handle: @francesroses
Band/DJ name: Frances Rose
Who would be in your ultimate band (members can be dead or alive): Johnny Greenwood on piano, Melissa Auf Der Maur on bass, Will Tendy on guitar, and Dave Grohl on drums.
Instrument you most want to learn to play: Glass Harmonica.
Favorite dance-in-your-bedroom-with-hairbrush-as-a-microphone song? "Firework" by Katy Perry or "Freedom 90" by George Michael.
Best first song to start the day: "Moonage Daydream" by David Bowie.
Most important/fave thing to wear while performing? Lace, lipstick, babydoll velvet dress, leotard, my vintage ostrich lace up boots.
Best place to play? The Bellhouse and The Knitting Factory.
H&M coat, $129, dress, $9.95, and shoes, $34.95, all at H&M.
Name: Michelle Rose
Twitter Handle: @francesroses
Band/DJ name: Frances Rose
Who would be in your ultimate band (members can be dead or alive): George Lewis Jr, Honor Titus, Dev Hynes.
Instrument you most want to learn to play: Harp.
Favorite dance-in-your-bedroom-with-hairbrush-as-a-microphone song? "Cherish" by Madonna.
Best first song to start the day: "Cheerleader" by St. Vincent.
Most important/fav thing to wear while performing? Hidden lucky charm.
Best place to play? Madison Square Garden?
H&M shirt, $49.95, shorts, $34.95, and shoes, $34.95, all at H&M
Name: May Kwok
Twitter Handle: @iamamayzing
Band/DJ name: May Kwok
Favorite dance-in-your-bedroom-with-hairbrush-as-a-microphone song? Currently!? Tyga's "Racks City."
Best first song to start the day: College's "A Real Hero" (feat. Electric Youth).
Most important/fave thing to wear while performing? All black everything.
Best place to play? Red Egg!
H&M cardigan, $29.95, shirt, $17.95, leggings, $34.95, and shoes $34.95, all at H&M
Name: Suzy X
Twitter Handle: @senorita_ex
Band/DJ name: Shady Hawkins
Who would be in your ultimate band (members can be dead or alive): Ooh that's tough. I'd really like a fierce group of intense, moody ladies. I'd choose Carrie Brownstein (Sleater-Kinney, Wild Flag) as guitarist, if not for her banging solos then for the sheer violence with which she unleashes on stage. Then Kira Roessler (Black Flag) as bassist, because she's got this silent-but-deadly kind of vibe. Next, I'd pick my friend Angie Boylan (Aye Nako, Very Okay) who might be too posi for this band, but I've just never seen someone so stoked about beating the hell out of some drums. Lastly, I'd like to see Chan Marshall (Cat Power) sing for a rowdy punk band. I get a sense that she'd sound really different, but still convey the anguish and heartbreak she does as a blues/folk singer.
Instrument you most want to learn to play: I've been trying my best to learn the bass, but I'd love to play the drums.
Favorite dance-in-your-bedroom-with-hairbrush-as-a-microphone song? Not gonna lie -- I love singing to Whitney Houston when I'm alone. I'm a closeted VH1 diva.
Best first song to start the day: "Gimme Brains" by Bratmobile. It's like a riot grrrl pep rally happening in my headphones.
Most important/fave thing to wear while performing? Red lipstick. It just screams "power femme."
Best place to play? House shows are the best. But Death By Audio has also been a fun venue for us.
H&M blazer, $39.95, shirt, $17.95, pants, $24.95, and shoes, $59.95, all at H&M