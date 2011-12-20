5 for 5: Girl Musician Edition

Fact: I think I’m Patti Smith‘s long lost daughter or little sister. She definitely laid down the tracks for so many girl rock ‘n’ rollers. I’ve always put on performances for my shoes, clothes or teddy bears, but these young ladies accomplished the real thing and became performers in their own rite.

No easy feat to accomplish in a predominately boy’s world, these man killers have sung, strummed and mixed their way firmly into the music arena. Oh, and they looked amazing while doing it too.

With that being said, we asked some of our favorite girl music crushes to come in and style H&M‘s killer holiday collection. With all of the pieces being totally affordable, they’re awesome to mix-and-match or offer a way to infuse some serious style into a last minute look.

Click through the slideshow to see the divine H&M collection and how these lovely music mavens put together beyond cute looks.

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab