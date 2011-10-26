5 For 5: Five Stylish Weekend Looks, Styled Your Way

Here at StyleCaster, we love discovering new talent. Whether it’s a new jewelry line or the most inspirational fashion Tumblrs, meeting trendsetters and seeing fashion through their eyes is one of the best parts of my job. In this new biweekly feature, we invite five young bloggers, aspiring stylists and fashion enthusiasts to come show off their styling chops and personal style with us.
This week, we have everyone from seasoned fashion blogger Saneeta Harris of ChicInspector.com (who also used to intern for me at Teen Vogue!) to styling assistant Stephanie Singer participating in our fashion challenge. These fashionistas came by the StyleCaster studios to put together a look using their favorite pieces from the Diesel Spring 2012 preview collection, which was designed by a brand new style team.
Inspired by the biker jacket, this Diesel collection focuses on how women really dress, the foundational garments of a woman’s wardrobe, and the creation of innovative and iconic pieces for the line including new fits in the denim category.
Click through to see what they came up with, and let us know which is your favorite look! Want to participate in an upcoming 5 for 5 feature at our NYC studio? Post a comment below with links to your website or online portfolio!
Photographer:Spencer Wohlrab
How are you involved in the fashion industry? I intern for the fashion and style director's team at W magazine and I have a fashion blog.
What's your personal style? It always depends on my mood. Skinny jeans, blazers, and my classic Converse sneakers are my staples. But I love mixing and matching prints and different styles together. I constantly invade my mom's wardrobe, where I will find a vintage classic Prada pencil skirt, but then wear it with a Sex Pistols t-shirt.
What's your favorite trend this season? My favorite trend for the fall season is the tuxedo inspired look. So many of my favorite designers such as Chanel, Balmain and Givenchy all had very strong, but still feminine, tuxedo looks for women that I fell in love with.
What's your favorite fashion blog or Tumblr right now (besides your own) and why? For street style I always go to Citizencouture.com. I love seeing what the relevant people of fashion are wearing, such as Giovanna Battaglia, Karlie Kloss, and Lauren Santo Domingo. The people on the blog have such a strong presence in fashion, so I am glad someone decided to devote a blog to showcasing their style.
Look 1, styled by Isabella Isbiroglu
Diesel sweater vest, $198, tank, $88, jeans, $168, and studded purse, $350, at Diesel 5th Avenue boutique and Diesel.com
How would you describe the look you styled? It's laid back and comfortable, but with an edge.
What was the starting point for you when you put this look together? I loved the graphic oversized tank. It reminded me of something my guy friends in California would wear as they hit the beach to surf. I love playing around with masculine clothing and making them feminine. I thought pairing it with a sexy pair of black jeans and an oversized sleeveless sweater would dress it up, but still give it that laid back element that I was so attracted to.
You can see someone wearing this outfit...to a small local rock concert in downtown New York with friends.
For more from Isabella, check out her blogs stylebandit.wordpress.com and nationwreakedhavoc.wordpress.com
How are you involved in the fashion industry? I am all sorts of involved in the Fashion Industry. By day I work as Community Manager for Independent Fashion Bloggers (IFB) where I am their Community Manager and handle all their social media outlets. By night, I go home and work on my own personal style blog NubiasNonsense.com which I've recently revamped a bit. I'm frequently attending events to preview lines, network, and sample new products. I am a social media ninja and professional fashion busy bee.
What's your personal style? I don't like to define my style too much because it's a bit bi-polar...but if I had to, I would say my personal style is definitely urban with a touch of glam. I am a born and raised New Yorker. I grew up listening to Wu Tang Clan and Tupac mixed with the likes of Aerosmith and David Bowie, and I think that reflects in my style.
What's your favorite trend this season? I'm a sucker for faux fur. It makes everything look better. I could be wearing the dullest coat, throw some faux fur over it and POW! problem solved.
What's your favorite fashion blog or Tumblr right now (besides your own) and why? I like oscarprgirl.tumblr.com. The photos are always so gorgeous and detailed. There's always a lot of color on that site also. I get all sorts of inspiration from there: hair, make-up, accessories. Plus they always have bad-ass blazers. Every girl loves a good blazer.
Look 2, styled by Nubia Mejia
Diesel vest, $198, button down, $128, dress, $268, and studded purse, $350, at Diesel 5th Avenue boutique and Diesel.com
How would you describe the look you styled? I think its very New York City. It's casual but dressy. The vest I added at the end gives it a lot of edge. It's what really put the cherry on top of this look for me.
What was the starting point for you when you put this look together? This wasn't my first choice. I did a lot of mixing and matching. When I realized the skirt had a strap that goes over your shoulder I was thinking, "Woah this is awesome, I have to use this." The shirt happened to go perfectly with the skirt. After that the outfit as still a bit boring for me... I found the vest and I just knew that was it. I styled it as something I would have worn, that's me.
You can see someone wearing this outfit...to a fashionable event. I can see her in a social circle, laughing, chit-chatting, with a cocktail in her hand. She feels dressed but not too over dressed. She's beautiful and feels fantastic.
For more from Nubia, check out her blog NubiasNonsense.com and follow her on Twitter @NubiasNonsense
How are you involved in the fashion industry? I am a freelance fashion stylist and brand consultant. I have been trained under the genius of Edward Enninful, Katie Shillingford and Marie Amelie Sauve, etc. I have been blessed to work with various publications such as W, Italian Vogue, and Dazed and Confused. Recently, I have been brand consulting for a few different designers, emerging and established.
Whats your personal style? Badass chic. I love oxymorons, therefore my styling always mixes contrasting concepts: the art aesthetic of Alexander McQueen, the deconstructive edge of Gareth Pugh, the sophistication of Yves Saint Laurent, and the color pops of Prada.
What's your favorite trend this season? Capes & cloaks! My Grandma gave me her cape from when she was in nursing school in New York City from 1954. Her name is hand sewn on the collar.
What's your favorite fashion blog or Tumblr right now and why? I prefer to not religiously look at certain publications to I keep my ideas conceptual. But if I had to say one, it would be The Sartorialist. He has an eye for innovation through attention to detail.
Look 3, styled by Jillian Amos
Diesel leather vest, $450, denim shirt, $178, cardigan, $350, dress (worn as cape), $268, sequin tank dress, $298, and jeans, $148, at Diesel 5th Avenue boutique and Diesel.com
How would you describe the look you styled? Diesel gone deconstructed. The look can be worn many ways. It is relevant to various consumers as they can choose to style it differently by highlighting other pieces. To each their own.
What was the starting point for you when you put this look together? The denim was my starting point. I chose denim jeans with a 1950s high waisted fit paired with a denim shirt. That look is classic and never goes out of style.
You can see someone wearing this outfit
walking the streets of downtown New York or London's East End.
For more from Jillian, follow her on Twitter @jillianamos
How are you involved in the fashion industry? Im a stylist, stylists assistant, and personal shopper.
What's your personal style? I would have to say that my style is eclectic since it varies daily on what Im doing and how Im feeling. I need to be comfortable during the day because Im so active; being able to walk as much as possible is a priority, so comfortable low heels are always on my radar. Great vintage finds, especially jackets, have always been awesome additions to my wardrobe. Theyre the simplest and easiest ways to mix up a look, and I really like just about anything in leather!
What's your favorite trend this season? My favorite trend right now is Navajo inspiration and colors.
What's your favorite fashion blog or Tumblr right now and why? Laviebobo.com because it is a lifestyle brand with an emphasis on fashion, art, travel and culture. Bobo stands for bohemian bourgeois and its all about the exquisite and eccentric, mixing high and low one of a kind and unique pieces.
Look 4, styled by Stephanie Singer
Diesel leather jacket, $750, sweater, $278, jeans, $168, and button down (worn as scarf), $128, and wedge booties, $295, at Diesel 5th Avenue boutique and Diesel.com
How would you describe the look you styled? Easy, fun, and city smart.
What was the starting point for you when you put this look together? It was definitely the chunky grey sweater tunic because it can be worn so many different ways.
You can see someone wearing this outfit...when shes running around NYC on a fall day, then hanging with friends at a bar downtown. If she has something a bit sexier for later on, she can easily slip off the jeans and throw on some knee high socks or tights.
Stephanie will be launching her blog later this year! We cant wait to see it!
How are you involved in the fashion industry? I have had a fashion blog for over five years and I freelance with some amazing stylists in my spare time.
What's your personal style? I have a very subtle and contemporary personal style. I like to invest in clean, streamlined and classic pieces. I try not to indulge too much in the overly trendy items of the season. I'm at the point in my life where I like to have longevity in the clothes I buy.
What's your favorite trend this season? I'm loving the array of nudes this fall
a lot of creams and browns. After last season, which was full of color-blocking, I still can mix and match those colorful pieces and with a more toned down hue.
What's your favorite fashion blog or Tumblr right now (besides your own) and why? Man Repeller. Besides having a strong point of view Leandra has such a great sense of humor to poke fun at herself and at fashion trends. Man Repeller is a breath of fresh air that doesn't take fashion too seriously.
Look 5, styled by Saneeta Harris
Diesel coat, $598, denim vest, $248, silk top, $218, button down, $118, and dress, $268, at Diesel 5th Avenue boutique and Diesel.com
How would you describe the look you styled? It was a mix of hard and soft pieces, and layering was a huge element in this look.
What was the starting point for you when you put this look together? The starting point was the white collared shirt. I'm obsessed with dress shirts these days. It was easy to build an outfit from that.
You can see someone wearing this outfit...to see an indie film at the Film Forum then meeting friends for a few drinks at a lounge on the Lower East Side.
For more from Saneeta, read her blogChicInspector.com, visit her Tumblr, and follow her on Twitter @ChicInspector.