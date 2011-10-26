5 For 5: Five Stylish Weekend Looks, Styled Your Way

Here at StyleCaster, we love discovering new talent. Whether it’s a new jewelry line or the most inspirational fashion Tumblrs, meeting trendsetters and seeing fashion through their eyes is one of the best parts of my job. In this new biweekly feature, we invite five young bloggers, aspiring stylists and fashion enthusiasts to come show off their styling chops and personal style with us.

This week, we have everyone from seasoned fashion blogger Saneeta Harris of ChicInspector.com (who also used to intern for me at Teen Vogue!) to styling assistant Stephanie Singer participating in our fashion challenge. These fashionistas came by the StyleCaster studios to put together a look using their favorite pieces from the Diesel Spring 2012 preview collection, which was designed by a brand new style team.

Inspired by the biker jacket, this Diesel collection focuses on how women really dress, the foundational garments of a woman’s wardrobe, and the creation of innovative and iconic pieces for the line including new fits in the denim category.

Click through to see what they came up with, and let us know which is your favorite look! Want to participate in an upcoming 5 for 5 feature at our NYC studio? Post a comment below with links to your website or online portfolio!

Photographer:Spencer Wohlrab