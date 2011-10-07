5 For 5: Five Fashionistas Style 5 Fall Looks Their Way

Here at StyleCaster, we love discovering new talent. Whether it’s a new jewelry line or the most inspirational fashion Tumblrs, meeting trendsetters and seeing fashion through their eyes is one of the best parts of my job. In this new biweekly feature, we invite five young bloggers, aspiring stylists and fashion enthusiasts to come show off their styling chops and personal style with us.

For our first ever style challenge, we asked Erin from Sugar Rock Catwalk, Carla of FreeFashionInternships.com, and stylists and fashion students Shea, Kelsie and Daniela to curate a great Fall look and talk fashion icons at the StyleCaster studios.

We brought in our favorite pieces from the Armani Exchange collection and asked each participant to put something together in a matter of minutes, without any restrictions on what could be used or how anything had to be worn. It was amazing to see how each stylist created such different outfits from the same set of clothes, and inspired us to take a second look at our own wardrobes!

Click through to see what they came up with, and let us know which is your favorite look! Want to participate in an upcoming 5 for 5 feature at our NYC studio? Post a comment below with links to your website or online portfolio!

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab