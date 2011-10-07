5 For 5: Five Fashionistas Style 5 Fall Looks Their Way

Here at StyleCaster, we love discovering new talent. Whether it’s a new jewelry line or the most inspirational fashion Tumblrs, meeting trendsetters and seeing fashion through their eyes is one of the best parts of my job. In this new biweekly feature, we invite five young bloggers, aspiring stylists and fashion enthusiasts to come show off their styling chops and personal style with us.
For our first ever style challenge, we asked Erin from Sugar Rock Catwalk, Carla of FreeFashionInternships.com, and stylists and fashion students Shea, Kelsie and Daniela to curate a great Fall look and talk fashion icons at the StyleCaster studios.
We brought in our favorite pieces from the Armani Exchange collection and asked each participant to put something together in a matter of minutes, without any restrictions on what could be used or how anything had to be worn. It was amazing to see how each stylist created such different outfits from the same set of clothes, and inspired us to take a second look at our own wardrobes!
Click through to see what they came up with, and let us know which is your favorite look! Want to participate in an upcoming 5 for 5 feature at our NYC studio? Post a comment below with links to your website or online portfolio!
Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab
Stylist: Carla
How are you involved in the fashion industry? I started FreeFashionInternships.com, which has now expanded into FreeInternships.com, as well as work in fashion PR.
Describe your personal style! In my mind I'm a simple dresser, and use accessories to really make an outfit shine. I steer towards dark colors, leather pieces, lots of rings and wedge boots.
Who is your fashion industry icon? Anna Dello Russo. She is fearless and has fun with fashion.
A closer look at Carla's jewelry.
How would you describe the look you styled? Laid back with an edge.
What was the starting point for you when you put this look together? The jacket. The detailing and slim fit really stood out to me. My instinct was to pair it with something simple on the bottom to let it really stand out.
You can see someone wearing this outfit...to go have a drink with friends.
Armani Exchange jacket, $130, leather skirt, $88, scarf, $38, and necklace, $38, at Armani Exchange
Stylist: Kelsie
Tell us about yourself. I'm originally from Atlanta, Georgia and I'm now a senior at NYU studying gender, fashion, and the media. I live for bike rides, thrift shopping, good coffee, and new experiences.
How are you involved in the fashion industry? At the moment, I'm more of a passionate spectator. In the past, I've interned with Vera Wang, Miu Miu, and stylist Heathermary Jackson. I've also been a contributing writer and stylist to NYU's fashion magazine NYChic.
Describe your personal style! Right now I'm very influenced by the 90s (nostalgia for my youth, maybe?!) and mixing the trends from that decade. I attempt a pulled-together grunge look, and I take my inspiration from the amazing style on the streets in New York. I also love a thoughtful play between masculine and feminine. I think getting dressed should be fun.
Who is your fashion industry icon? Kate Lanphear!! The style director at Elle magazine always has looks that I would love to emulate. Her looks are cohesive and thoughtful head-to-toe, which I admire because picking the perfect accessories is often a challenge for me. She's tough but still polished, and her signature platinum crop is seriously envy-inducing.
For more from Kelsie, visit her Tumblr and follow her on Twitter @pelletier_k
How would you describe the look you styled? The look is all about using pieces creatively, layering to create an interesting silhouette. I also liked the mix of textures from the different pieces. The girl who would wear this is stylish but laid back. She's the girl that looks effortless.
What was the starting point for you when you put this look together? It's starting to get chilly here in New York, so I wanted to put together a good look for the blustery New York autumn. She's got a lot of warmth up top and some socks to keep her warm, but she's still showing off her killer legs. The best part of the season, in my opinion, is being able to cover up just a little while still keeping your summer staples on repeat in your wardrobe.
You can see someone wearing this outfit to
a hip concert at an LES bar.
Armani Exchange blazer, $150, knit vest, $98, cape (worn as dress), $175, and clutch, $68, at Armani Exchange
Stylist: Erin
Tell us about yourself. I'm a self confessed fashion addict who moved to New York City from Toronto 5 years ago to work in the fashion industry. I currently live in Brooklyn and try to enjoy everything the city has to offer. I am a bit of a foodie, love checking out concerts, performances and museums - so New York is the perfect intersection of all that I love.
Describe your personal style! My personal style is reflective of my personality - a bit quirky, eclectic and willing to take risks. I love color and have a weakness for sparkle. I don't allow someone else's vision to dictate how I dress from head to toe - I like to mix it up with a combination of high/low with an occasional vintage piece.
How are you involved in the fashion industry? By day I work in dress design in the corporate world. In my spare time I am attending events, product launches and sample sales to write about them in my style and shopping blog, SugarRockCatwalk.com.
Who is your fashion industry icon? In terms of personal style I think that Kate Lanphear is incredible. As an icon, I think McQueen was always the designer that made me want to work in this industry and dream.
For more on Erin, visit her stellar blog Sugar Rock Catwalk, and follow her on Twitter @sugrrockcatwalk
We love Erin's colorful outfit.
Erin told us this necklace was a DIY!
How would you describe the look you styled? The look is very New York City girl in London. Lots of layers to stay cozy and warm but still put together with a bit of downtown flair.
What was the starting point for you when you put this look together? Since there weren't too many colors to play with, I decided to go for a play on texture. The zip sleeve sweater with Scoop back definitely caught my eye and it looked so interesting with the loose knit layered hooded vest. After topping it all off with a cape piece taken off a jacket, I decided that skinny pleather pants were the perfect counterbalance to volume and texture.
You can see someone wearing this outfit to
go on a Fall jaunt outside day-to-day life, maybe a trip the Cloisters or a vineyard.
Armani Exchange reversible vest, $98, cape, $175, sweater, $88, pants, $68, clutch, $68, and necklace, $38, at Armani Exchange
Stylist: Daniela
Describe your personal style! My style is a mixture between classics and rock. I wear a lot of black and I love wearing boots.
How are you involved in the fashion industry? Im a fashion stylist and a fashion design student at the Fashion Institute of Technology. I started taking styling courses at FIT, but then I got into the design program. Now Im between both worlds.
Who is your fashion industry icon? Currently, Alexa Chung. She looks like a cat and is inspired by mens clothing. I often steal from my husbands closet and a lot of my t-shirts are from Topman. I also love Audrey Hepburns style.
To see more of Danielas work, visit her website and follow her on Twitter @inthislabyrinth!
What was the starting point for you when you put this look together? For this look, my starting point was the coat. I loved the silhouette, the fur collar and the zipper at the waist. I wanted the fur to carry on throughout the look. I played with the idea of the knitted fur vest worn as an accessory instead of warmth. To add more interest I styled the earrings as pins on the lapel. To finish the look I added the rosary necklace in the pocket.
You can see someone wearing this outfit to...work and then to a party. She can take off her coat and wear the vest when she arrives. This look easily transitions from day to night.
Armani Exchange fur vest, $130, coat, $278, lace t-shirt, $48, pants, $68, and necklace (in pocket), $38, at Armani Exchange
Stylist: Shea
Tell us about yourself. I'm originally from Chicago and currently studying as a full time undergrad student at the New School University majoring in Media and Visual Arts.
Describe your personal style! The two most important things to be are to be comfortable and to have fun with what I am wearing. I like sequins, graphics, and accessories, but always done in an understated kind of way.
How are you involved in the fashion industry? I work as a fashion stylist and stylist assistant doing mainly fashion editorial and music video work.
Who is your fashion industry icon? I wouldn't say I have an icon per se, but I admire all the eccentrics: Anna Piaggi, Iris Apfel, and the late Isabella Blow in particular.
To learn more about Shea, see her work at SheaDaspin.com and follow her on Twitter at @fugginsparkles.
How would you describe the look you styled? Quirky chic.
What was the starting point for you when you put this look together? I wanted a piece that was versatile and I could have fun with. I saw the jacket had zippers and could come apart, so I wanted to play with that. The shorts softened the tailored wool of the jacket and gave it the right balance. I threw in some hoop earrings for good measure because I think every outfit should have accessories and I like the sass of a good hoop earring.
You can see someone wearing this outfit to
a night out to dinner and drinks with friends.
Armani Exchange coat, $295, skirt, $68, and earrings, $32, at Armani Exchange