5 for 5: Five Casual Cool Looks, Styled Your Way

Here at StyleCaster, we’re obsessed with discovering new talent. Whether it’s an indie downtown line or a cool style blogger with a humorous edge, meeting trendsetters and seeing a brand-new aesthetic through their eyes is one of the best parts of the job! In this new biweekly feature, we invite five young bloggers, aspiring stylists and fashion enthusiasts to come show off their styling chops and personal look with us.
This time around we have plenty of burgeoning stylists and fashion photogs as well as accessory designer Danielle Schwartz of the creepy-coolCreatures of Cauldron.These five style newbies came by the StyleCaster studios to put together a look using their favorite pieces from the Club Monaco fall/winter 2011collection.
The collection is built off of your key classics — a striped top, a cardigan and a button up — that can then be dressed up with oodles of standout accessories and statement pieces like a killer pair of fringed shorts.
Click through to see what they came up with, and let us know which is your favorite look!Want to participate in an upcoming 5 for 5 feature at our NYC studio? Post a comment below with links to your website or online portfolio!
Photographer:Spencer Wohlrab
Naomi Shon
How are you involved in the fashion industry? As a photographer. I shoot regularly for The Man Repeller and The Cultivate. I also shoot a lot of lookbooks, shows and presentations for various designers.
What's your personal style? Laidback and practical with a touch of quirky.
What's your favorite trend this season? Right now I love deep, rich, velvety hues like burgundy.
What's your favorite fashion blog or Tumblr right now (besides your own) and why? Luxirare - Because of her impeccable taste in food, clothing and lifestyle. The girl is perfectttt.
Club Monaco jacket, $119.50; shirt, $119.50; jeans, $139.50; and leather backpack, $198; at Club Monaco
Dawnn Lee Mitchell
How are you involved in the fashion industry? I'm a personal stylist/shopper, styling assistant and have five years of experience working for women's consumer magazines.
What's your personal style? Quirky chic. Feminine and individual. I love dresses and heels!
What's your favorite trend this season? Jewel colors whether it be ruby red, emerald, garnet or sapphire hues, it gives a sophisticated palette a glamourous touch for maximum impact.
What's your favorite fashion blog or Tumblr right now (besides your own) and why? Tyron Barrington (he's a former model agent and now works as a producer and casting director). He not only has extensive photographic and production experience, but a real passion for beautiful photos. Love his quote: "The Lord is my agent and he only takes 10%!"
Club Monaco jacket (worn backwards as a top), $119.50; shorts, $169.50; belt, $98.50; and leather attaché, $109; at Club Monaco
Danielle Schwartz
How are you involved in the fashion industry? I am the designer of an accessories line called Cauldron. I also do a lot of styling work and I am currently designing bags for MK Totem's new Fall collection.
What's your personal style? I like clothes that have a story, a past, or create a mood. Unsurprisingly, I gravitate towards vintage pieces. If an idea or mindset calls out to me through any specific piece and it resonates with me, I have to have it. Aesthetically, I'd say Ive got a bit of a Lolita meets Thelma and Louise thing going on these days.
What's your favorite trend this season? Im not big on trends because it annoys me to look at clothes in my closet that seem to expire after a few months. I do like that the mysterious witch-gypsy woman vibe is "cool" right now. That's a look I can always dress for--long dresses, long necklaces and long hair are staples of mine.
What's your favorite fashion blog or Tumblr right now (besides your own) and why? Sisters of the Black Moon always has beautiful, inspiring photos.
Club Monaco cashmere cardigan, $159; sweater, similar styles available for $89.50; skirt, $149.50; belt, $69; and bag, $89; at Club Monaco
Teri Toeun
How are you involved in the fashion industry? I am an assistant market analyst at a trends forecasting company in New York.
What's your personal style? Classic, simple and understated. I love layers and I LOVE black. I love HIGH heels.
What's your favorite trend this season? Leopard print. You don't need much to make the right statement.
What's your favorite fashion blog or Tumblr right now (besides your own) and why? I'm currently obsessed with Jamie's "From Me To You" Tumblr. She's a fantastic photographer of everything from fashion to interior design. I especially love the live GIFs she creates. So innovative!
Club Monaco mongolian vest, $998; cardigan, $169.50; turtleneck, $79.50; jeans, $139.50; belt, $79; belt, $79; and leather attaché, $109; at Club Monaco
Aaron Hui
How are you involved in the fashion industry? This semester I am an intern in the web merchandising department at Barneys New York. I was first introduced to the fashion industry as an intern for Naeem Khan, and I proceeded to work as an intern for Harper's Bazaar and for stylist Katie Mossman. I am also in charge of costumes for my dance company, E.P.I.C. Motion. Even though it isn't the fashion industry, it's a very cool experience because I get to work with people who aren't models.
What's your personal style? Semi-funky-hip hop-casz. (Just kidding.) I have to say my style is all over the place. It often fluctuates depending on my mood and the weather! My style is usually is a mix of schoolboy prep, military/industrial/grunge and urban/graphics/sporty/bright colors.
What's your favorite trend this season? For the Spring 2012 Women's collections, I was really digging the pastel colors (aka 3.1 Philip Lim, Prada, Louis Vuitton, and Marni). The colors were so pretty and feminine! They also reminded me of fruity sorbet.
What's your favorite fashion blog or Tumblr right now (besides your own) and why? Currently I'm really into Fashion Bits and Bobs. It was really refreshing to go through his blog because his style is simple and relaxed, and he demonstrates how people don't need to dress loudly or stack on as many accessories as possible to look stylish and comfortable. His photography is actually what sealed the deal for me. I secretly would love to grab coffee with him and go through his camera.
Club Monaco leather jacket, $595; dress, $189.50; and belt, $69; at Club Monaco