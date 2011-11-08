5 for 5: Five Casual Cool Looks, Styled Your Way

Here at StyleCaster, we’re obsessed with discovering new talent. Whether it’s an indie downtown line or a cool style blogger with a humorous edge, meeting trendsetters and seeing a brand-new aesthetic through their eyes is one of the best parts of the job! In this new biweekly feature, we invite five young bloggers, aspiring stylists and fashion enthusiasts to come show off their styling chops and personal look with us.

This time around we have plenty of burgeoning stylists and fashion photogs as well as accessory designer Danielle Schwartz of the creepy-coolCreatures of Cauldron.These five style newbies came by the StyleCaster studios to put together a look using their favorite pieces from the Club Monaco fall/winter 2011collection.

The collection is built off of your key classics — a striped top, a cardigan and a button up — that can then be dressed up with oodles of standout accessories and statement pieces like a killer pair of fringed shorts.

Click through to see what they came up with, and let us know which is your favorite look!Want to participate in an upcoming 5 for 5 feature at our NYC studio? Post a comment below with links to your website or online portfolio!

Photographer:Spencer Wohlrab