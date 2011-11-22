5 for 5: Fashionable Fall Edition

For this installation of StyleCaster’s 5 for 5, we tapped some of the freshest faces on the styling block who are already making serious moves despite a kicker — most of them are still in college. Don’t be mistaken, these kids know what they’re doing. Infusing serious energy into the studio, it was a blast seeing all the talent ooze out of their fingertips literally. With Alice and Olivia acting as the palette for this shoot, the stylists had plenty to play with.
The changing of seasons always leaves us scratching our pretty heads wondering what to wear when we can’t throw on jean shorts or little dress, but these guys sure can ease our outfit anxiety. Pulling together looks apropos for anything from a day uptown window-shopping to a holiday party with the boyfriend’s parents, these maestros-in-the-making have got you covered.
Not for nothing, Alice and Olivia certainly provided plenty of material for these cool kiddies to create some killer looks. Their holiday collection is a perfect fusion of ladylike dresses and easy separates that transition from day to night. Check out how these college students used their fashion know-how.
Taisa Veras
Blog: Amahzing
Twitter: @Amahzing
How are you involved in the fashion industry? Im a contributor to StyleCaster and a freelance stylist. Im majoring in Advertising and Marketing Communications from the Fashion Institute of Technology.
What's your personal style? I love a good leather jacket, skinny jeans and arm parties. Im a jewelry fanatic.
What's your favorite trend this season? Anything leopard. I just bought a pair of skinny leopard jeans by Rebecca Minkoff and I live in them.
What's your favorite fashion blog or Tumblr right now and why? I follow a lot of blogs but I read Man Repeller the most.
Alice and Olivia Leather Shearling Jacket, $597, Cerra Zig Zag Stripe Burn Out Top (worn as dress), $275, Paige Pony Hair Boot, @279, all at Alice and Oliva. Necklace, stylists's own.
Nicole Loher
Blog: Nicole Loher
Twitter: @NicoleALoher
How are you involved in the fashion industry? I am a style blogger and a Fashion Merchandising sophomore at the Fashion Institute of Technology. I have interned for Nanette Lepore and Jeffrey Campbell.
What's your personal style? My personal style is very grandpa meets grandma and falls in love with her because she's a cat lady that works for Prada. I often look pretty conservative but tend to throw the outfit off with an updated piece like insane shoes or an embellished collar and bed head.
What's your favorite trend this season? Maxi everything. Middle parts. Grungy beanies and destroyed boyfriend jeans.
What's your favorite fashion blog or Tumblr right now and why? A Well Traveled Woman. She encompasses everything I want to be. She's beautiful, real, and my blogger-crush.
Chelsea Rizzo
How are you involved in the fashion industry? I'm a senior at the Fashion Institute of Technology where I've interned and worked in the industry for the past four years. Currently, I work under one of the most amazing and truly inspiring stylists, Kate Young. I also manage to find time to freelance styling jobs for my own portfolio.
What's your personal style? I'd have to say I dress eclectically refined. I like to wear clean, classic lines and silhouettes but always add an eccentric element.
What's your favorite trend this season? My favorite fall trend is a return to the wider legged pant. Whether it be denim, or all-over print, you can't go wrong with this look.
What's your favorite fashion blog or Tumblr right now and why? My favorite fashion Tumblr right now is 12.16. It's an effortless combination of fashion, art and lifestyle captured from a mix of personal photos and online images. Every time I look at it, I can't help but be inspired.
Alice and Olivia Mello Blazer, $440, Alice and Olivia Mayra Silk Sleeveless top, $297, Leather Bell pant, $797, all at Alice and Olivia.
Jessie Cohen
Twitter: @closetcollage
Blog: Closet Collage
How are you involved in the fashion industry? I am a blogger, intern, and student finishing up a degree in visual merchandising.
What's your personal style? I consider my personal style to be classic with a twist. A lot of striped tops and skinny jeans, but mixed with neon accessories and leopard slippers.
What's your favorite trend this season? Slippers! I've always loved them but could never find a good version in my price range. I'm thrilled with all the options that are out now. I have a leopard pair and a black suede pair; I'm hoping to add a leather-studded pair to the collection soon.
What's your favorite fashion blog or Tumblr right now and why? It's hard to choose just one! But The Coveteur, The Selby, and Nowness are always my go-to.
Alice and Olivia Mello Flaired Waist Blazer, $440, Cerra Zig Zag Stripe Burn Out top, $275, Gizelle Glitter Platform Heel, $177, all at Alice and Olivia. Chenoah Rommeriem jewelry, price upon request, We Love Colors socks, $3.50, at We Love Colors.
Sara Zucker
Blog: Sara Zucker
Twitter: @SBZ
How are you involved in the fashion industry? I am the Community Manager of a popular women's fashion publication and I have a four-year-old blog of fashion-based musings. I also have a well-curated collection of sweatpants.
What's your personal style? Courtney Love mixed with anything your grandparents (both of them, Gramps and Gran) would wear.
What's your favorite trend this season? Neons. I kinda wear them like neutrals. So yes, my bright orange Cambridge Satchel does go with leopard and plaid. I'll make it happen whether you want to look at it or not.
What's your favorite fashion blog or Tumblr right now and why? Animals Talking In All Caps. Do I really need to explain why? It's all about animals...talking in all caps.
Alice and Olivia Long Sleeve Tee dress, price upon request, Alice and Olivia Virgina Beaded Double Cap Dress, $495, all at Alice and Olivia. Jewelry and shoes, stylist's own.