13 Patriotic Pop Songs to Put on Your Fourth of July Playlist

It’s no secret that Fourth of July looks different this year. With most of the world still in quarantine, a lot of us will have to spend the holiday indoors, which is where these 4th of July songs come in to make the best of your social-distanced celebration.

From Miley Cyrus’ American classic “Party in the U.S.A.” to Katy Perry’s “Firework” we rounded up the most festive tracks to put on your Fourth of July playlist. While this year’s Independence Day celebrations won’t be the same as years’ past (the BBQs will have to be virtual or with one’s immediate family, and forget about crowds gathered in your local park to watch fireworks), there are still a lot of ways to make this year’s Fourth of July as festive as the ones before it. And that starts with a good patriotic playlist.

To get you in the Americana mood for Fourth of July, we found 12 patriotic pop songs, from recent bangers like Demi Lovato’s “Made in the U.S.A.” to throwbacks such as Tom Petty’s “American Girl,” for you and your guests (virtual or IRL) to listen to this holiday. Sure, Fourth of July isn’t its usual outdoors bash this year, but the right playlist can still set the tone.

“Firework” by Katy Perry

Though “Firework” doesn’t reference Fourth of July of the United States, it’s hard not to associate fireworks with the holiday. Play the video (which features Katy Perry bursting fireworks from her chest) on repeat this Fourth of July.

“Party in the U.S.A,” by Miley Cyrus

“Party in the U.S.A.” is a quintessential Fourth of July song. No bash is complete without Miley Cyrus singing and moving her hips like yeah.

“Made in the U.S.A.” by Demi Lovato

Keep the former Disney Channel theme going with Demi Lovato’s “Made in the U.S.A.,” a catchy, upbeat pop song from her album Demi.

“American” by Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey may not be the first artist you think of when you think of Fourth of July, but the singer has two Americana songs worth a Fourth of July play.

“American Boy” by Estelle, Kanye West

Estelle may be British, but her 2008 duet with Kanye West, “American boy,” is the perfect across-the-pond pop song to put on for Fourth of July.

“All-American Girl” by Carrie Underwood

As the winner of American Idol (it’s hard to get any more American than that), of course Carrie Underwood has a patriotic single. This 2009 single tells the story of an all-American girl’s life.

“Fourth of July” by Mariah Carey

As one of a few songs titled “Fourth of July,” this Mariah Carey bop deserves a space in your July 4th playlist.

“Surfin’ U.S.A.” by The Beach Boys

“Surfin’ U.S.A.” is one of The Beach Boys’ most memorable singles from the ’60s, and the legacy of the track lives on, especially on Fourth of July.

“Kids in America” by The Muffs

The Muffs’ “Kids in America” became a hit single when it was featured in 1995’s Clueless. Years later, it serves as a great soundtrack for your Fourth of July BBQ.

“National Anthem” by Lana Del Rey

It may come as a surprise that Lana Del Rey has two Fourth of July songs, but “National Anthem,” in which Lana refers to herself as a “national anthem,” really deserves a celebration.

“Home” by Phillip Phillips

While “Home” by Phillip Phillips doesn’t reference the United States or Fourth of July, the song was the anthem for the United States of America in the 2012 Olympics, so it will forever be a part of this country.

“American Woman” by Lenny Kravitz

“American Woman” was originally released by the Canadian rock band, The Guess Who, in 1970, but Lenny Kravitz brought new life to the track when he released his own version in 1999.

“American Girl” by Tom Petty

With covers by Taylor Swift and dozens of other famous singers, it’s hard to get more Americana than Tom Petty’s “American Girl.”