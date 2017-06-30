Here They Are: All the Must-Shop Fourth of July Sales of 2017

It’s America’s birthday, which seems like as good an excuse as any to shop, right? And while stoked about everything that comes along with the holiday—deafening, yet totally-necessary hour-long fireworks, an insane supply of barbecued ribs, and, of course a celebration of our independence—we’re pretty sure it’s the sales that have us most excited.

To celebrate, we scoured the internet to bring you the best 4th of July sales for 2017 that are so good, you might just want to skip seconds on those ribs. Dig in.

Adrianna Papell

Starting July 1, receive 20 percent off site-wide excluding sale and clearance items until July 4.

Ajaie Alaie

From July 1 to July 5, receive 20 percent off with code SUMMER2017.

Alpha Industries

On July 4 only, take advantage of free 2-day shipping using the code FREE4JULY.

Alternative Apparel

From June 30 to July 4, take an extra 50 percent off sale items using the code BANG50.

Ash

Receive an additional 20 percent off sales merchandise from June 30 to July 6.

BackBeatRags

Receive 25 percent off now through July 4.

Banana Republic

Take an extra 50 percent off online and in stores valid now through July 5.

Cotton On

Shop online and in-stores for up to 70 percent off clearance items from June 29 to July 2. Additionally, Receive 30 percent off full price items online from July 3 to July 4.

Daniel Patrick

Head to stores or surf online for 20 percent of everything, excluding sale items, June 28—July 4.

Dear Frances

Take 25 percent off all boots from June 30 through July 4 using the code MYBOOTIES25.

Dip into Pretty

Receive 30 percent off the entire site from July 1 to July 5 using the code JULY417.

Endless Summer

Starting July 1, receive 20 percent off all sale items, excluding new arrivals, until July 5 using the code FIREWORKS.

Halston

Starting June 29, receive an additional 30 percent off sale and clearance items until July 4 using the code INDEPENDENCE.

Henri Bendel

Handbag lovers, enjoy Henri Bendel’s Semi Annual Sale, which includes 50 percent off sale items. Plus, take an additional 10 percent off sale and non-sale items the weekend of July 4.

HOBO

Receive 20 percent off full-priced styles from July 3 to July 4 using the code SALE20JULY4.

ITEM M6

Take 20 percent off all orders from June 30 to July 4.

JADE Swim

JADE Swim will offer 30 percent off from June 29 to July 5.

Joe’s

Starting June 26, receive 30 percent off select styles through July 5.

Kenneth Cole

Now through July 5, take advantage of their semi-annual sale of up to 70 percent off, and an extra 30 percent off site-wide with the code JULY4TH.

La Mer Collections

Receive 25 percent off site-wide from July 1 to July 5 with the code FREE25.

Loup

From June 30 to July 4, receive 25 percent off with code THE4TH.

Lysse

Get free shipping from June 30 to July 4.

MinxNY

Receive 20 percent off site-wide from June 26 to July 4 using the code JULY20.

Native Gem

Lovers of all things sparkly, get up to 80 percent off retail items.

Nau

Receive 30 percent of select past seasons styles from June 30 to July 4.

Neil J. Rodgers

Starting June 28, receive 50 percent off the entire site until July 5.

Nikki Chasin

Receive 20 percent off all online orders using the code FIREWORKS17.

Onia

Receive up to 50 percent off now through July 5.

Panarea Couture

Receive 25 percent off from June 29 through July 5.

Peace Love World

Receive an extra 40 percent off sale items from July 3 to July 6 using the code FOUR. Additionally, get free shipping on orders over $50.

Ragdoll LA

Starting June 29, receive 50—70 percent off in-store and online items through July 4.

Revo

Take advantage of the online 4th of July promotion, offering 20 percent off from June 29 to July 5

Sanctuary Clothing

Take 25 percent off select styles. Starts June 30 to July 4.

Smoke x Mirrors

From June 30 to July 4, receive 25 percent off all styles excluding Geo & Sodapop using the code FIREWORKS.

Solid & Striped

Starting June 28, receive 25 percent off select styles until July 4 using the code USA25.

Solstice Sunglasses

Starting June 30, receive an additional 30 percent off sale items until July 9.

Soludos

Receive 25 percent off select styles from June 29 to July 3 using the code JULY25.

SUPRA

From June 30 to July 4, SUPRA is offering 30 percent off the Methods collection and select items from the Skytop V collection.

TAI

Take 20 percent off all sale items from June 29 to July 4.

Titika

Receive 15 percent off site-wide on July 4.

Tolani

From June 28—July 4, snag 25 percent off your purchase with the code JULY4.

VereVerto

Time to celebrate! Receive 30 percent off for VereVerto’s Birthday Sale from June 29 to July 4.

WET Swimwear

Starting July 1, receive 30 percent off site-wide until July 5 using the code WET2017July4.

White + Warren

Starting June 29, receive up to 50 percent off spring styles.

WINGS

Get 30 percent off any item starting June 26 through July 9.

WRAY

Receive 40 percent off sale items and new merchandise from June 30 to July 6 using the code HAPPY4TH.

Wren + Glory Jewelry

From July 1 to July 4, receive 30 percent off site-wide, excluding the Personals Collection, using the code JULY2017.

Yumi Kim

Enjoy an additional 30 percent off sale styles from June 28 to July 4 using the code FIREWORKS.

21HM

Everything is 35 percent off site-wide.

2(X)IST

Receive up to 30 percent off and an extra 15 percent off all sale items from June 30 to July 4 by using the code FLAG15.

3×1

Receive an extra 25 percent off all sale items from July 1 to July 4 using the code HAPPY4TH.

525 America

From June 29 to July 5, take an extra 40 percent off already reduced prices site-wide using the code EXTRA40.