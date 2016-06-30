38 Can’t-Miss Fourth of July Sales

We very much hope you didn’t blow all your savings on a beach house for the weekend, because the 4th of July sales for 2016 are here, and you’re going to want to shop. With major discounts at some of our favorite stores, plus free shipping, limited-time-only deals, and the compounded savings of end-of-season sales, you’d be hard-pressed to find something on this list that doesn’t entice you. C’mon, it’s America’s birthday—buy yourself a present.

ASOS

Go on, buy everything in your cart: The retailer is offering up to 50 percent off select styles.

Banana Republic

Take an additional 50 percent off sale items until July 4.

Bernardo

The footwear brand is offering 30 percent off select items through July 4.

Billy Reid

Take 25 percent off all sale items using the promo code HAPPY4TH through July 5.

BNKR

Take a cue from every cool Aussie girl you know and shop the best brands from Down Under at 30 to 70 percent off select styles. Bonus? Free two-day shipping internationally until July 4.

cjw

Pick up a ridiculously cute scarf with 20 percent off sitewide using the code HBDUSA through July 5.

Dagne Dover

Take 20 percent off cork and vermillion pieces through July 4 with code FIREWORKS.

Draper James

Southern prepsters and Reese Witherspoon fans, take note: The brand is offering up to 60 percent off select styles through July 4.

Forever 21

Take up to 70 percent off select styles in stores and online, plus get free shipping on orders over $30.

Frances Valentine

Get an additional 25 percent off summer-sale styles (read: super cute sandals, mules, and wicker bags) with code EXTRA25.

Gap

Use code EXTRA at checkout to get 40 percent off your purchase.

Genuine People

The impressively affordable fashion-girl-fave site is offering 25 percent off sitewide July 1–July 5.

Giejo

Enter code AMERICA50 at checkout for 50 percent off your purchase through July 5.

Gray Malin

In the market for a beachy fine art print? Take 30 percent off the À La Plage Collection with the code BEACH30 through July 6.

H&M

Celebrate the 4th with $4 shoes! The brand is offering 40 styles for that bargain-bin discount through July 4, as well as free shipping with code 0040.

Halston Heritage

Take an extra 20 percent off sale dresses, ready-to-wear, and handbags with the code JULY4TH through July 5.

Intermix

Snag an extra 30 percent off sale items during the site’s Spring Into Summer event.

Jordache

Take 20 percent off sitewide with code JULY4 through July 4.

Kate Spade

Take 30 percent off all sale items through July 5.

Kenneth Cole

Take an extra 30 percent off sitewide (including already-discounted items) with code JULY through July 4.

Latigo

Get $10 off and free shipping with the code FIREWORKS through July 4.

Mamazoo

The Brooklyn-meets-Brazil swim brand is offering 50 percent off sitewide through July 5.

Marigot

Through July 5, take 20 percent off luxury sleep and loungewear sitewide with the code HAPPY4TH.

Milly

Use code JULY2016 at checkout to get an extra 30 percent off final sale items.

Nasty Gal

Take an additional 40 percent off sale items during the United States of Awesome event through July 5.

Of a Kind

All limited-edition items on the site are 30 percent off with the code SUMMERJAMS until July 10.

Old Navy

The budget-friendly brand just got even more affordable, with up to 60 percent off sitewide through July 4.

Onia

Up your swimwear game with an additional 20 percent off sitewide—including already marked-down styles—with code STYLEC20 through July 4.

Ramy Brook

Take 25 percent off select items through July 4.

Rebecca Minkoff

Score select styles at up to 60 percent off.

Sedona East

Get 25 percent off sitewide, plus additional savings on select red, white, and blue styles through July 5.

Solid & Striped

Instagram’s favorite swimwear brand is offering 20 percent off through July 5.

Target

Look out for rotating one-day-only discounts announced on the retailer’s Daily Deals page until July 4.

The Dreslyn

Take 20 percent off cool-girls brands like Nomia, Bower, and Ulla Johnson with the code EXTRA20 through July 4.

Tibi

Save an additional 15 percent on all sale items—score!—with code ENDOFSALE15.

ullu

Take 20 percent off and get free shipping until July 4 with the code MERICA20.

Wren + Glory

The jewelry brand is offering 30 percent off sitewide through July 4 with the code JULY4TH.