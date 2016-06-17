StyleCaster
30 Reasons to Embrace the Cheesy Red, White, and Blue Outfit This Fourth of July

by
Photo: Alex's Closet

I’m not sure how many of you saw the cinematic masterpiece that was “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde,” but in one of my favorite scenes, Elle Woods sets off for Washington, D.C., in full patriotic regalia—navy two-piece set, red knee-high-boots, starsy, a matching outfit for Bruiser, her Chihuahua. As she prepares to hop in her car, ready to take on Congress (“What, like it’s hard?”), Paulette—she of Bend and Snap fame—gushes, “Oh my God, you look like the Fourth of July! It makes me want a hot dog real bad.” It’s perfect.

This Independence Day, we should all be a little more like Elle Woods. Not only does she commit hard to a theme, she gives zero fucks what the stodgy people around her think of her for it. And when else do you get the chance to go whole hog on red, white, and blue? If nothing else, you can be sure Instagram will eat it right up.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 30 4th of July outfit ideas to start you off with a little inspiration. Now, go ahead: Have a hot dog while you’re at it.

Photo: Trop Rouge

Photo: The You Way

Photo: What Olivia Did

Photo: Nadia Aboulhosn

Photo: Fashionata

Photo: Alex's Closet

Camille Rowe

Photo: instagram / @fingermonkey

Photo: Ring My Bell

Photo: Simply Cyn

Photo: Be Loud Be You

Photo: Blank Itinerary

Photo: Beauticurve

Photo: My Style Diary

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: Et Pourquoi Pas Coline

Photo: Fashion Agony

Photo: Fashion Is Our Playground

Photo: Gary Pepper Girl

Photo: J'Adore Fashion

Photo: Kyrzayda

Photo: Nemesis Babe

Photo: Natalie Off Duty

Photo: Le Dressing de Leeloo

Photo: Zanita

Photo: What the Chung

Photo: Lion Hunter

Photo: Masha Sedgwick

Photo: Millennielle

Photo: Margie Plus

Photo: The Little Magpie

