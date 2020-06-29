How to Stream 4th of July Fireworks Across the Country While Social Distancing at Home

Scroll To See More Images

While we miss the outdoor BBQs and mass firework crowds that make Fourth of July the American holiday it is, the best place to celebrate Independence Day this year is at home. But that doesn’t mean Americans can’t watch 4th of July fireworks live streams.

With most of the country still in quarantine, many planned fireworks around the country have been cancelled. Still, there are ways to watch fireworks this holiday and celebrate Fourth of July from home or behind the comfort—and safety—of your computer. From virtual (and cheap!) BBQ ideas to the Fourth of July pop songs that will put you in the patriotic mood, there are tons of ways to make the most of Independence Day, even if we’re not crowded together at a park dressed in our favorite American flag garb.

To make sure that this year is as festive and as patriotic as the last, we rounded up different ways to watch Fourth of July fireworks around the country on your computer screen. From the iconic Macy’s Day fireworks in New York City to the patriotic light show in Washington D.C., check out these ways to watch Fourth of July fireworks at home while social distancing.

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks

The Macy’s 4th of July fireworks have been a New York City tradition for years, and mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed that this year’s fireworks are still on and will be able to be streamed online. The show, which has been around since 1976, have taken place over the Hudson River, East River and the Statue of Liberty.

“The show will go on. One way or another, we’re going to celebrate the 4th of July in a very special way in New York City,” he said in April, according to the New York Daily News. “There’s definitely going to be fireworks – how we do them, where we do them, how we do it in a way that’s safe and keeps New Yorkers healthy — a lot of questions we have to answer between now and then.”

Time: Saturday, July 4, 8 p.m. ET on NBC

How to stream:

NBC Live: Visit NBC Live, click Macy’s 4th of July fireworks on the TV schedule and sign in with your TV provider.

NBC App: Download The NBC App from the App Store, scroll down to LIVE Now, click on the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks and sign in with your TV provider.

Hulu+ Live TV: Sign into your Hulu+ Live TV account and scroll down to Macy’s 4th of July fireworks on NBC. (Hulu+ Live TV offers a seven-day free trial and costs $54.99 a month.)

YouTube TV: Sign into your YouTube TV account and scroll down to watch the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks on NBC. (YouTube TV offers a five-day free trial and costs $49.99 a month.)

Fubo TV: Sign into your Fubo TV account and scroll down to watch Macy’s 4th of July fireworks on NBC. (Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial and costs $44.99 a month.)

Sling TV: Sign into your Sling TV account and scroll down to watch Macy’s 4th of July fireworks on NBC. (Sling TV offers a seven-day free trial, and costs start at $20 a month.)

Washington D.C. Fireworks

Each July 4th, Washington D.C. hosts A Capitol Fourth, a fireworks show over the National Mall in the nation’s capital. However, this year will be different. According to PBS, this year’s show, which will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the program, will be hosted virtually by Vanessa Williams and John Stamos. Instead of fireworks over the U.S. Capitol, the fireworks show will be pretaped. The program will also include performances by Patti LaBelle, The Temptations and dozens of other artists.

Time: Saturday, July 4, at 8 p.m. ET on PBS

How to stream:

Facebook: A Capitol Fourth can be streamed via the show’s Facebook page.

PBS Website: A Capitol Fourth can be streamed at PBS.org.

Local Fireworks

Though many local fireworks have been cancelled, there are some cities that have chosen to stream them or air them on local networks for audiences to watch. One example is Nashville, Tennessee, which cancelled its public celebration, but will air a fireworks show on News Channel 5 at 9 p.m. ET in honor of local frontline responders.