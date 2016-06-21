20 Dresses to Wear on the 4th of July—or Any Other Day of the Year

Even if you’re not the type to go out and buy a stars-and-stripes bikini to fete the Fourth of July, the nice thing about the American flag (aside from, uh, its deep symbolic significance) is that red, white, and blue are just about the easiest colors to wear … well, excluding black, maybe.

While those American flag Jeffrey Campbell platforms may have been gathering dust at the back of your closet since college, a red-and-white striped T-shirt dress or a denim mini are the kinds of pieces you can wear 365 days of the year and still pull off for a very patriotic long weekend. Ahead, shop 20 4th of July dresses that are cute enough to wear all summer long.