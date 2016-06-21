StyleCaster
Share

20 Dresses to Wear on the 4th of July—or Any Other Day of the Year

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Dresses to Wear on the 4th of July—or Any Other Day of the Year

by
20 Dresses to Wear on the 4th of July—or Any Other Day of the Year
20 Start slideshow

Even if you’re not the type to go out and buy a stars-and-stripes bikini to fete the Fourth of July, the nice thing about the American flag (aside from, uh, its deep symbolic significance) is that red, white, and blue are just about the easiest colors to wear … well, excluding black, maybe.

MORE: 30 Reasons to Embrace the Cheesy Red, White, and Blue Outfit This Fourth of July

While those American flag Jeffrey Campbell platforms may have been gathering dust at the back of your closet since college, a red-and-white striped T-shirt dress or a denim mini are the kinds of pieces you can wear 365 days of the year and still pull off for a very patriotic long weekend. Ahead, shop 20 4th of July dresses that are cute enough to wear all summer long.

MORE: Your Comprehensive Guide to the Top Swimsuit Trends of Summer 2016

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20

Kimchi Blue Lucy Printed Shirt Dress, $69; at Urban Outfitters

Kenzo Printed Halter Dress, $397; at StyleBop

Shanna Dress, $106; at DRA

Graphic Print Crepe Shift Dress, $53.95; at eShakti

Red Vertical Stripe Dress, $69.90; at Few Moda

Iris and Ink Allegra Stretch-Denim Dress, $155; at The Outnet

Net Gonna Get Us, $58; at Nasty Gal

Waisted Linen-Blend Cami Dress, $25; at Old Navy

Off the Shoulder Amanda Dress, $595; at Rebecca Taylor

Printed Denim Dress, $49.90; at Zara

Caftan Dress, $178; at Reformation

ASTR Tie-Front Midi Dress, $74; at Nordstrom

Arrow Print Poplin Dress, $150; at Marc Jacobs

Striped Roll Sleeve Dress, $119; at Sundry

Jules Dress, $148; at Rails

Brett Silk Dress, $308; at Equipment

The Fifth Label First Flight Dress, $93; at Shopbop

Tularosa Helix Dress, $170; at Revolve

Sportmax Code Mimma Maxi Dress, $417; at Matches Fashion

C/meo Collective Blue Break Even Dress, $175; at Lyst

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The It-Girl Guide to Summer Sunglasses

The It-Girl Guide to Summer Sunglasses
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share