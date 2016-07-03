15 Shamelessly Patriotic 4th of July Cake and Dessert Recipes

I think it’s safe to say that there’s only one day per year when it’s acceptable—nay, necessary—to indulge in red, white, and blue desserts. And where colorful food might normally otherwise give me the slight heebie-jeebies (how much dye went into that cake batter?), at least some of these get their colors from all-natural, fruity sources, and the ones that don’t can be written off as doing it for the All-American cause.

This July Fourth, show your love for your country by making these 15 unapologetically over-the-top (and absolutely delicious) red, white, and blue desserts.