15 Shamelessly Patriotic 4th of July Cake and Dessert Recipes

I think it’s safe to say that there’s only one day per year when it’s acceptable—nay, necessary—to indulge in red, white, and blue desserts. And where colorful food might normally otherwise give me the slight heebie-jeebies (how much dye went into that cake batter?), at least some of these get their colors from all-natural, fruity sources, and the ones that don’t can be written off as doing it for the All-American cause.

This July Fourth, show your love for your country by making these 15 unapologetically over-the-top (and absolutely delicious) red, white, and blue desserts.

1 of 15

4th of July Confetti Cake

Style Me Pretty

4th of July Blueberry Pie

Rasa Malaysia

Red, White, and Blue Ice Cream Brownie Parfaits

A Worthey Read

Cake Batter Dip

Sugar and Soul

Cookie Cutter Fruit Salad

Wit and Whistle

Angel Food Cake with Berries

Hoosier Homemade

Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake Strawberries

Spicy Southern Kitchen

Patriotic Oreo Pops

Happiness is Homemade

Red, White, and Blue Chocolate Chip Cookies

Two Sisters Crafting

Red, White, and Blue No-Churn Ice Cream

It's Always Autumn

Berry Cheesecake Bars

Rasa Malaysia

No-Bake Strawberry Blueberry Trifle

Natasha's Kitchen

4th of July Jello

Making it Modern

Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich Cake

My Baking Addiction

July 4 Rice Krispie Treats

Life Love and Sugar

