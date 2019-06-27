StyleCaster
July Fourth Swim Cover-Ups Sure to Complement Your Most Patriotic Bathing Suit

Maggie Griswold
Photo: Cierra Miller.

It’s a day of friends, fireworks and hanging poolside: Fourth of July is almost upon us, and I’m here to make sure you have every wardrobe box checked before the big day. Finding a July Fourth ensemble worthy of Instagram is a task in of itself. But sometimes you just need something that you can wear over your patriotic swimsuit that’s cute, cool and within the red, white and blue spectrum, which is where 4th of July bathing suit cover-ups come into play. Cover-ups are a summer necessity about which we often forget. They’re the perfect addition to your favorite swimsuit, and play well for poolside parties and beach bonfires. This Fourth of July, I don’t want you to forget to bring along a cover-up, so I did the searching for you and picked out some of my favorites.

Imagine the sun is shining, you have a burger (or veggie burger!) on the grill and you’re lounging on a pool chair taking it all in. Of course, you have a swimsuit on, because you never know when the pool party will actually turn into a pool party. You’re ready to jump in at any moment, but you don’t look like you’re expecting it, because you’re donning the cutest swim cover-up known to man. It pairs perfectly with your patriotic bikini and doubles as an adorable outfit. Red heart-shaped sunnies on, and you’re the star of the Fourth of July party.

So, that scenario might be a little specific, but you’re seriously going to want to check out all the cute Fourth of July-approved swimsuit cover-ups on offer right now. Too many times have I waited until the very last minute to find a Fourth of July outfit, and ended up wearing something completely random from my closet. Be prepared for the pool and the heat with these adorable cover-ups this year.

St. Tropez Embroidered Caftan $175
buy it

A red, white and blue cover-up so cute, you’ll want to wear it all summer long.

UO Gauzy Long Cover-Up $44
buy it

This cover-up is perfect for pairing with a bright red or blue suit.

Seafolly Dip-Dyed Caftan $78
buy it

I’m very into this ombre vibe.

Off-the-Shoulder Frill Beach Jumpsuit $40.49
buy it

Yes, cover-ups come in jumpsuit form, too.

White Ring Bandeau and Shorts Co-ord $52
buy it

The white co-ord set you need in your beach bag.

To the Hills Bright Red Cover-Up $34
buy it

I can just picture myself hanging out by the pool in this cutie.

Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Beach Dress $40.49
buy it

This cover-up could totally be worn as a dress, too.

ASOS DESIGN Plunge Tie Waist Kimono… $32
buy it

Easy, breezy and the perfect white cover-up.

ASOS DESIGN Channel Waist Beach Cover-Up $45
buy it

Here for those sleeves!

Exotic Sol Mint and Navy Blue Print… $49
buy it

Typically I’m not a huge fan of bandana prints, but I’m into this one.

Juillet Caftan $198
buy it

Another cover-up that could totally be worn around town.

Red Crop Top and Maxi Skirt Co-ord $82
buy it

Just can’t get enough of these cute co-ord sets.

Mara Hoffman Whitney Jumpsuit $350
buy it

The prettiest light blue jumpsuit.

Figleaves Curve Mykonos Low Back… $54.99
buy it

Let your swimsuit peak through this adorable lacy cover-up.

Say Breeze Navy Blue Swim Cover-Up $52
buy it

So cute and flow-y for summer.

Beach to Beach Sarong $16.99
buy it

You can wrap this sarong so many different ways.

Espana White Sheer Maxi Swim Cover-Up $45
buy it

A classic.

Stripe Jacquard Jumpsuit $30
buy it

OK, this one is so cute.

Pippa Dip-Dyed Tank Dress $98
buy it

More ombre for good measure.

Seafolly Amnesia Crinkled Beach Caftan $65
buy it

Into those little pom poms.

UO Cotton Tassel Sarong $19
buy it

Another versatile cover-up perfect for wearing all day.

 

