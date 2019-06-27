July Fourth Swim Cover-Ups Sure to Complement Your Most Patriotic Bathing Suit

Scroll To See More Images

It’s a day of friends, fireworks and hanging poolside: Fourth of July is almost upon us, and I’m here to make sure you have every wardrobe box checked before the big day. Finding a July Fourth ensemble worthy of Instagram is a task in of itself. But sometimes you just need something that you can wear over your patriotic swimsuit that’s cute, cool and within the red, white and blue spectrum, which is where 4th of July bathing suit cover-ups come into play. Cover-ups are a summer necessity about which we often forget. They’re the perfect addition to your favorite swimsuit, and play well for poolside parties and beach bonfires. This Fourth of July, I don’t want you to forget to bring along a cover-up, so I did the searching for you and picked out some of my favorites.

Imagine the sun is shining, you have a burger (or veggie burger!) on the grill and you’re lounging on a pool chair taking it all in. Of course, you have a swimsuit on, because you never know when the pool party will actually turn into a pool party. You’re ready to jump in at any moment, but you don’t look like you’re expecting it, because you’re donning the cutest swim cover-up known to man. It pairs perfectly with your patriotic bikini and doubles as an adorable outfit. Red heart-shaped sunnies on, and you’re the star of the Fourth of July party.

So, that scenario might be a little specific, but you’re seriously going to want to check out all the cute Fourth of July-approved swimsuit cover-ups on offer right now. Too many times have I waited until the very last minute to find a Fourth of July outfit, and ended up wearing something completely random from my closet. Be prepared for the pool and the heat with these adorable cover-ups this year.

A red, white and blue cover-up so cute, you’ll want to wear it all summer long.

This cover-up is perfect for pairing with a bright red or blue suit.

I’m very into this ombre vibe.

Yes, cover-ups come in jumpsuit form, too.

The white co-ord set you need in your beach bag.

I can just picture myself hanging out by the pool in this cutie.

This cover-up could totally be worn as a dress, too.

Easy, breezy and the perfect white cover-up.

Here for those sleeves!

Typically I’m not a huge fan of bandana prints, but I’m into this one.

Another cover-up that could totally be worn around town.

Just can’t get enough of these cute co-ord sets.

The prettiest light blue jumpsuit.

Let your swimsuit peak through this adorable lacy cover-up.

So cute and flow-y for summer.

You can wrap this sarong so many different ways.

A classic.

OK, this one is so cute.

More ombre for good measure.

Into those little pom poms.

Another versatile cover-up perfect for wearing all day.

