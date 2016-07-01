StyleCaster
15 All-American Appetizers to Bring to Every Party This Weekend

15 All-American Appetizers to Bring to Every Party This Weekend

15 All-American Appetizers to Bring to Every Party This Weekend
You made it through the week, and now it’s time to start plotting (if you haven’t started already) everything you’re going to wear, do, and, most importantly—to me, at least—EAT this weekend. Since most of us probably have a group event or three to host or attend, we hunted down 15 recipes that are not especially hard to make and will be an exceptional contribution to any potluck.

Oh, and since July Fourth isn’t—again, in my humble opinion—the time to count calories, you’ll find plenty of cheesy, saucy, and the occasional fried hors d’oeuvre in this roundup. Because, let’s be honest, that’s the American way to eat, my friends.

1 of 15

Bacon Cheeseburger Dip

The Cookie Rookie

Easy Pesto Tortellini Skewers

Foody Schmoody

Buffalo Chicken Meatballs

A Clean Bake

Cajun Honey Lime Chicken Wings

Must Love Home

Bacon Jalapeno Deviled Eggs

The Homestead Survival

 

Dill Pickle Dip

Cincy Shopper

Guacamole Shrimp Wonton Cups

Damn Delicious

Salmon Croquettes

Pickled Plum

Cajun Shrimp Stuffed Poblano Peppers

Chili Pepper Madness

Mussels in Lemon Butter Wine Sauce

Chew Out Loud

Loaded Chicken Enchilada Nachos

Averie Cooks

Perfect Tomato Bruschetta

Garlic Diaries

Roasted Red Peppers with Pesto and Goat Cheese

Aggie's Kitchen

Cheddar Thyme Gougeres

Adventuress Heart

Lobster Stuffed Mushrooms

Go Go Go Gourmet

