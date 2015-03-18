These 47 Films Will Disappear From Netflix in April

The beginning of April is approaching, and that means one thing: Netflix is about to ditch a whole bunch or movies. If you’ve been meaning to see “Annie” or “Les Miserables” or binge watch all three “The Karate Kid” films, we recommend you move fast. Due to Netflix’s licensing agreements, certain programs expire each month, and in April there are 47 disappearing from the streaming service. These are the movies to watch fast, before they’re deleted:

April 1

28 Hotel Rooms

Annie

Astonishing X­-Men: Dangerous

Astonishing X-­Men: Torn

Astonishing X­-Men: Unstoppable

Baby Genius: A Trip to the San Diego Zoo

Baby Genius: Animal Adventures

Chalet Girl

Clue

Color Splash Collection: Collection 1

Coneheads

Friday the 13​th

Friday the 13th: Part 2

Friday the 13th: Part 3

Friday the 13th: Part 4: The Final Chapter

Friday the 13th: Part 6: Jason Lives

Friday the 13th: Part 8: Jason Takes Manhattan

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

Get Shorty

Good Morning, Vietnam

Guess Who

Inventing the Abbotts

Jane Eyre

Jeepers Creepers

Jeepers Creepers 2

Les Miserables

Madeline

Miral

Murder by Numbers

Mystic Pizza

Mystic River

Pee­wee’s Big Adventure

Philadelphia

Reindeer Games

Sense and Sensibility

Shadow of the Vampire

Taking Lives

The Amityville Horror

The Cable Guy

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Quick and the Dead

The Whole Nine Yards

April 10

Sleeping Beauty

April 12th

Paranormal Activity 4: Unrated Edition

April 16th

The Woman Who Wasn’t There