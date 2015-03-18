These 47 Films Will Disappear From Netflix in April

The beginning of April is approaching, and that means one thing: Netflix is about to ditch a whole bunch or movies. If you’ve been meaning to see “Annie” or “Les Miserables” or binge watch all three “The Karate Kid” films, we recommend you move fast. Due to Netflix’s licensing agreements, certain programs expire each month, and in April there are 47 disappearing from the streaming service. These are the movies to watch fast, before they’re deleted:
April 1
28 Hotel Rooms
Annie
Astonishing X-Men: Dangerous
Astonishing X-Men: Torn
Astonishing X-Men: Unstoppable
Baby Genius: A Trip to the San Diego Zoo
Baby Genius: Animal Adventures
Chalet Girl
Clue
Color Splash Collection: Collection 1
Coneheads
Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th: Part 2
Friday the 13th: Part 3
Friday the 13th: Part 4: The Final Chapter
Friday the 13th: Part 6: Jason Lives
Friday the 13th: Part 8: Jason Takes Manhattan
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
Get Shorty
Good Morning, Vietnam
Guess Who
Inventing the Abbotts
Jane Eyre
Jeepers Creepers
Jeepers Creepers 2
Les Miserables
Madeline
Miral
Murder by Numbers
Mystic Pizza
Mystic River
Peewee’s Big Adventure
Philadelphia
Reindeer Games
Sense and Sensibility
Shadow of the Vampire
Taking Lives
The Amityville Horror
The Cable Guy
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Quick and the Dead
The Whole Nine Yards
April 10
Sleeping Beauty
April 12th
Paranormal Activity 4: Unrated Edition
April 16th
The Woman Who Wasn’t There