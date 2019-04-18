Actually Cute Weed Clothing to Wear While You Celebrate 4/20

Scroll To See More Images

Arguably the funniest “holiday” to exist is 4/20. On April 20 of every year, everyone celebrates togetherness, peace and, most importantly, marijuana. Not everywhere allows the recreational usage of weed (so please be careful if you choose to partake), but regardless of the legality of marijuana in your state, you can always wear your support. And as long as you don’t have a joint hidden somewhere in your pockets, you should be good to go with 4/20-inspired weed clothes.

There’s always been a stereotypical sartorial “stoner” look—baggy pants, Bob Marley t-shirt, etc. That’s not really the case anymore, though. I live in Los Angeles, so I smell weed everywhere. (It’s legal here, obviously.) So many people use marijuana for fun, stress and anxiety relief—you name it. Because it’s legal in California, there are fewer of these stereotypical stoners walking around. And, since marijuana usage is becoming less taboo (and maybe legal everywhere at some point), there are cuter ways to hint to the world you’re down to roll a joint or two.

However you choose to ~legally~ indulge this 4/20, do it while dressing the part. Weed clothing is getting much more stylish and mainstream, so you can proudly wear subtle (or not so subtle) 4/20-inspired outfits. I did the searching for you, and rounded up 21 pieces of weed themed clothing for you to shop right now. Even if you can’t actually participate in 4/20, you can show your support with a marijuana crop top, bathing suit or hat—plus so much more. Be safe and have fun, y’all.

1. Rolling with the Homies Tee, $36 at Valfre

A 4/20 themed tee that makes me think of the ’90s classic Clueless? Hell yeah.

2. Freshly Baked Swimsuit, $89.99 at High Citi

Just subtle enough to make your grandma think you make cookies or something.

3. Cannabis Leaf Graphic Jumper, $12.90 on Etsy

Pretty in pink—with a little marijuana leaf.

4. Ganja Cap, $33 on Etsy

Yeah, I’ve been to space—or at least, like, thought about it.

5. Reefer Madness Racerback, $24.99 at Stoner Days

Just cool vibes all around.

6. A Friend Indeed Tee, $36 at Valfre

Gotta love friends who share.

7. Plantlife Full Melange Sock, $16 at HUF

In case you want to keep your habits hidden.

8. High Standards Crop Top, $25 on Etsy

Yeah, I’ve got high standards, baby.

9. Silk Reversible Kimono, $985 at Jacquie Aiche

The most extra way to let people know what you’re about—and I love it.

10. Weed Hat, $22.50 on Etsy

For all of you who like to keep it minimalist.

11. Little Homie Shorts, $34 at Valfre

The marijuana leaves have little sunglasses!

12. Weed Smiley Tie-Dye Shirt, $20.95 on Etsy

Tie-dye is very on-trend for spring and summer, so you can’t go wrong with this tee.

13. Vibes Crop Hoodie, $39.99 at Stoner Days

Vibes, man. Total vibes.

14. Marijuana Swimsuit Bottoms, $26-$30 on Etsy

The perfect addition to any 4/20 pool party.

15. Namastay at Home Beanie, $26.99 at High Citi

Let your beanie say it all.

16. Cannabis Cartoon Shirt, $43 on Etsy

IDK, I just thought this tee was kind of cool.

17. You Light Up My Life Shirt, $26.99 at High Citi

So sweet.

18. Cannabis Crop Top, $13.39 on Etsy

You can’t go wrong with this classic crop top.

19. Highlien T-Shirt, $21.99 at Spencers

This tee is artsy enough to wear far beyond 4/20.

20. 420 Sweatshirt, $28 on Etsy

The perfect sweatshirt for letting everyone know what day it is—or what time, if you want to wear this every day.

21. High Maintenance Shirt, $26.99 at High Citi

We love a good double meaning.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.