4/20 Style: The 8 Hottest Stoner Chicks

So, we’re not here to advocate for the pot, we don’t subscribe to High Times or own a bong, but there’s just something about stoner chicks at least on film and television that’s way appealing. They have a lightness about them, if you will. They tend to be boho and free-spirited and fairly awesome.
So in honor of 4/20, we are paying homage to our eight favorite girls who like to spark it on occasion. Although, we appareciate The Big Lebowski, Spicoli, both Harold and Kumar, Cheech and Chong and the cast of Half Baked, this list is for the femmes de marijuana.
Probably my personal favorite, Milla Jovovich in the seminal stoner film Dazed in Confused is the signature 70s pretty laidback lady who likes to spark it.
Mary Louise Parker as Nancy Botwin in Weeds is a little off kilter, but amazingly cool.
Mary-Kate Olsen is such a natural choice for a hot hippie stoner she played one on both Weeds and in The Wackness, but it's her flirtation with Ben Kingsley and flowing gowns in the ladder that earn her a spot amongst the most styling of stoners.
Still, by far, the best role Kate Hudson has ever played, Penny Lane is a band-aid with a drug habit who got sold to Humble Pie for $50 and a case of Heineken in Almost Famous. Heart her and her Mongolian furs.
Ivy in the current 90210 is a surfer chick who recently found the joys of pot. She wears Baja sweatshirts, and she hasn't had to go to rehab yet, so she's still fun to watch.
Alicia Silverstone as Cher in Clueless may say, "It is one thing to spark up a doobie and get laced at parties, but it is quite another to be fried all day," but she's still kind of a hot stoner chick.
Alice in Alice in Wonderland. I mean...
Mila Kunis as Jackie in That 70s Show is your averge uptight pretty little rich girl, but she likes to light up in her friend's basement.