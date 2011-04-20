4/20 Style: The 8 Hottest Stoner Chicks

So, we’re not here to advocate for the pot, we don’t subscribe to High Times or own a bong, but there’s just something about stoner chicks at least on film and television that’s way appealing. They have a lightness about them, if you will. They tend to be boho and free-spirited and fairly awesome.

So in honor of 4/20, we are paying homage to our eight favorite girls who like to spark it on occasion. Although, we appareciate The Big Lebowski, Spicoli, both Harold and Kumar, Cheech and Chong and the cast of Half Baked, this list is for the femmes de marijuana.