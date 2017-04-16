The Stoner’s Guide to the Chicest 4/20 Products Out There

Drug rugs. Rasta colors. Pot-leaf motifs. Honestly, the reason many people aren’t open about their enthusiasm for cannabis is how embarrassing the surrounding culture is. But this 4/20, we’re celebrating a new generation of chic, well-designed cannabis offerings we’d be proud to give or receive.
Ahead, find everything from a rose gold vape and hipster underwear that can hide your weed, to a less, uh, literal body scrub. Behold: The chicest 4/20 products out there.
Supremely Giftable Chocolate
If Forrest Gump grew up in Cali, his mom might have said life was like a box of sophisticated, weed-infused chocolates—you never know what you’re going to get. (Spoiler alert: a sweet buzz, courtesy of cherry cayenne and hazelnut brandy bon-bons plus hazelnut and smoked-almond butter truffles, in a range of doses from 2.5 mg to 45 mg.)
*Only available in CA.
To Whom it May Chocolates Easy Dose it box, $93; at To Whom it May Chocolates
Apothecary Body Scrub
This cane-sugar and 100-percent-legal hemp oil scrub can’t get you lifted, but it will leave your skin impossibly soft, smooth, and smelling like a mojito.
Fig + Yarrow Lemongrass + Lime Sugar Scrub, $44; at Fig + Yarrow
Rose Gold Vaporizer
A fancy AF disposable vape, pen pre-filled with THC/CBD, cast in the chicest rose gold. (The New York Times called the brand ‘The Hermès of Marijuana’)
*Only available in CA.
Beboe Vaporizer, $60; at Beboe
Puff, Puff, Pottery
That a weed-inspired pottery studio even *has* a resort collection just shows how far cannabis design has come. These gilded, mermaid-colored pipes are the perfect high-style hostess gift—small, medium, or large, they double as chic décor.
Stonedware Resort Collection pipes in Turquoise, $120-160; at Stoneware
Privates Party
Not your typical KY, this tingly THC/CBD-infused coconut oil is for spraying on your outer hoo-ha about 15 minutes before sex with or without a partner. It enhances the experience, but won’t get you stoned unless you drink it, which we definitely don’t suggest. A “virgin” version called Awaken will debut in May, shipping nationwide.
*Foria Pleasure, with THC/CBD, $76, is available in CA and CO.
Foria Awaken, $48; at foriapleasure.com, starting May 1
Skunk-Proof Clutch
This stylish case is lined with Odor-Loc technology (thin layers of stink-proof resin) so you’ll never be the source of that skunky smell. There’s a clever inner pocket for your vape pen or stash, and ample room for extras like cash, lipstick, and pack of mints.
Erbanna Rae case, $34.20; at Erbanna
Chic Grow Diary
It’s like an elevated bullet journal for chic cannabis cultivators, with templated pages, useful reference charts, and space to record your results so you’ll get a better yield.
Goldleaf Grow Jotter, $16; at Goldleaf
Upscale One-Hitter
Leave it to Bob Marley’s family (and their cannabis lifestyle brand) to create a sneaky on-the-go kit you wouldn’t mind showing off, in black walnut wood and handblown glass.
Marley Natural Likkle Bit Small Taster + Small Holder, $52.50; at Marley Natural Shop
Secret Stash Underwear
If your skirt doesn’t have pockets, there’s no need to resort to “nature’s pocket” a la Broad City. These hipster panties have an adorable 4” zipper pocket for stowing your flower.
Roze Volca Hipster Panty with Zipper Pocket, $38; at Roze Volca
Hidden Holder Necklace
This pretty gold necklace with a natural-stone pendant also has a stealthy sliding mechanism that transforms it into a roach clip. It's available in black onyx, green adventurine, white howlite, rose quartz, and turquoise.
High Society Collection Stoned Circle Necklace, $79; at High Society Collection
