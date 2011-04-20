4/20 Munchies… When the Diner Doesn’t Deliver

Today marks a very important day on the stoner calendar, a day when it’s universally acceptable to smoke a little ganja. What better way to celebrate than with some very appropriate 4/20 munchies?

Disclaimer: I highly recommend preparing these treats well before you start partaking in the day’s festivities.

Rocky Road Brownie Bites

Recipe: Foodnetwork.com; Yields 24 pieces



Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter

4 ounces unsweetened chocolate, chopped

2 eggs

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup blanched almonds, chopped or slivered almonds

24 mini-marshmallows

Equipment: Mini-muffin tin or regular

Directions:

1) Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

2) Over hot water in a small bowl, melt the butter and chocolate together. Let cool to almost room temperature while you prepare the rest of the recipe.

3) In a mixer or with a whisk, whip the eggs with the sugar until fluffy. Stir in the vanilla and salt with a wooden spoon. Add the melted chocolate mixture and stir. Add the flour and stir in only until incorporated. Add nuts and mix briefly.

4) Grease a non-stick mini muffin (or regular) tin and divide the batter evenly by spoonfuls filling each 3/4 full. Top each with a mini marshmallow, pressing it in slightly. Bake for 20 minutes for chewy brownies and 25 minutes for cake-ier brownie bites. Let cool then ease them out of the pan.

Chicken Taquitos

Recipe: Epicurious.com; Yields 12 servings

Ingredients:

1 store-bought whole roasted chicken

1 cup favorite barbecue sauce

1 (16-ounce) container sour cream

1 (4 1/2-ounce) can chopped green chiles

2 cups frozen corn, thawed

1 small red onion, diced

1 clove garlic, peeled, crushed, and minced

1 cup shredded smoked Gouda cheese

2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon chile powder

1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

24 flour tortillas

1 cup vegetable oil, for frying

Favorite salsa and guacamole, for serving

Directions:

1) In a large bowl, debone the chicken and shred the meat. Add the barbecue sauce, sour cream, chopped green chiles, corn, red onion, garlic, both cheeses, and spices. Toss well.

2) In a large pan over moderate heat, warm 1/4 cup of oil until it sizzles. Meanwhile, put 2 tablespoons of the chicken filling into each tortilla, roll, and secure with a toothpick.

3) Working in 4 batches (wipe the pan clean and add 1/4 cup fresh oil between batches), pan-fry until the tortillas are golden brown and the mixture is warm, about 3 minutes per side.

4) Drain on a paper towel, transfer to a platter (or serve 2 per plate), and serve with your favorite salsa and guacamole.

Rice Krispies Treats

Recipe: Joyofbaking.com; Yields 16 squares



Ingredients:

6 cups (150 grams) Rice Krispies cereal

3 tablespoons (42 grams) unsalted butter or soft natural buttery spread*

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 – 10 ounce (285 grams) package miniature marshmallows

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Directions:

1) Butter, or spray with a non stick vegetable spray, a 9 inch (23 cm) square baking pan.

2) Place the Rice Krispies in a large bowl that has been buttered.

3) Butter, or spray with a non stick vegetable spray, a heavy medium sized saucepan. Melt the butter and salt in the saucepan over medium low heat. Add the marshmallows and constantly stir until the marshmallows have completely melted. Add the vanilla extract and then pour the mixture over the Rice Krispies cereal and stir until all the cereal has been coated.

4) Immediately pour the mixture into your prepared pan and lightly pat until even. Cool at room temperature until the Rice Krispies Treats have set. Cut into squares. Can store at room temperature for a few days if well wrapped

Fried Mac and Cheese Balls

Recipe: Allrecipes.com; Yields 8 servings

Ingredients:

1 (7.25 ounce) package macaroni and cheese mix

2 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup milk

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

3/4 cup pimento cheese spread

1 cup shredded Italian cheese blend

2 cups Italian seasoned bread crumbs

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon white sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 pinch cayenne pepper, or to taste

4 eggs

3 tablespoons milk

4 cups peanut oil for frying, or as needed

Directions:

1) Fill a pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil over high heat. Stir in the macaroni, and return to a boil. Cook, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the macaroni is cooked through but still firm to the bite, about 7 minutes. Drain. Stir in the 2 tablespoons butter, the 1/4 cup milk, and the cheese packet from the package.

2) While the macaroni is still hot, stir in the Cheddar cheese, pimento cheese spread, and Italian cheese blend, and continue to stir until melted. Place the macaroni and cheese mixture in a container and refrigerate until firm, about 4 hours.

3) Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Remove the macaroni mixture from the refrigerator, and, using a cookie scoop, scoop into balls. Place mac balls on the prepared baking sheet and freeze for at least 2 hours.

4) Heat oil in a deep fryer or large saucepan to 350 degrees F.

5) Whisk the bread crumbs with the paprika, chili powder, black pepper, sugar, and cayenne in a shallow dish; set aside. Beat the eggs with the 3 tablespoons milk in a small bowl. Remove the mac balls from the freezer, coat in the egg wash, and then dredge in breading.

6) Fry the mac balls in small batches until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Drain briefly on a paper towel-lined plate; serve hot.

Pizza Bagle Bites

Recipe: Food.com; Yields 20 pieces

Ingredients:

20 miniature bagels, cut in half

2 cups mozzarella cheese, finely diced

1 cup pepperoni, finely diced (or finely diced ham)

1 -1 1/2 cup pizza sauce, your favourite

1 teaspoon italian seasoning

1 teaspoon oregano

Directions:

1) Lay bagels on large cookie sheet. Combine remaining ingredients and mix well.

2) Top each 1/2 of the bagel with about 2-3 tbsp of mixture.

3) Flash freeze on cookie for about 3 hours or until topping on bagels is firm. Transfer to large freezer bag, label and freeze.

4) To serve: Bake from frozen at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes or until heated through and cheese melts.