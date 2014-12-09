4-Year-Old Blogger Mayhem Just Designed a J.Crew Collection

What were you doing at age four? Learning to count, perhaps? Or maybe you were a little more advanced, and starting to recite the alphabet. Either way, this talented toddler will put your childhood successes to shame.

We’re talking about Fashion by Mayhem, a four-year-old blogger from Ohio who first gained momentum in the fashion space when pictures of her handmade red carpet gown reconstructions sent the internet into a frenzy. Now, the world’s cutest fashion fan is taking things to a totally new level, designing a collection for Crewcuts, J.Crew’s children’s brand. The collaboration, titled Little Mayhem with J.Crew, will launch in late Spring with nine styles, all under $100.

So, how does a child design a capsule collection for one of the world’s most iconic fashion brands, you ask? Jenny Cooper, head of Crewcuts design, told WWD, “When we met with Mayhem for the first time we were really curious to see how she would work and were amazed to watch this barely four-year-old girl start meticulously folding the pleats on a skirt and placing stones very specifically and carefully on a top she had just fashioned around herself. She has such an inventive and creative personality that really resonated with us. It was great to have a truly creative child be at the heart of the design process.”

Mayhem wrote about the experience on her blog (which is managed by her mom because, you know, she’s four), explaining, “Mayhem and her new crew all sat down on the floor and played. And made stuff. Out of paper and tape and beads and glue and crayons. And they laughed and hugged and had more fun than I would have imagined. And then they sprinkled their magic J.Crew fairydust on it and turned paper into fabric. And when it was time to go, Mayhem cried. Because she didn’t want to leave.”

Can’t say we blame you, Little Mayhem, hanging with Jenna Lyons beats daycare any day of the week.