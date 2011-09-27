4 Ways to Wear Fall’s Coolest Denim Trends

We have a bit of a confession to make. Here at the StyleCaster office, we are quite the denim junkies. Skinnies, wide leg, dark wash, light wash, bright red, bright blue, denim on denim on denim on denim, we’ll have it all (cue evil laugh). For fall, we’re totally feeling all of the latest trends – flared out 70’s style jeans, mixing contrasting washes on top and bottom, prints of all kinds and the brightest brights in our favorite fall hues.
We’ve spilled our deepest, darkest denim thoughts for all of you style-hungry kiddos to see. Click above for four handy styling tips on how to infuse the latest and greatest jeans into your fall wardrobe.
Since the 70's is so happening for fall, center an entire ensemble around the ultimate staple from this groovy decade - flares! To achieve the updated vintage vibe, tuck a printed blouse into your duds and pair them with a fuzzy vest and sky-high platform wedges.
Left: TEXTILE Elizabeth and James patchwork flared jeans, Net-a-Porter, $465 .
Right: Edun fringed vest at The Outnet, $210; Printed blouse at H&M, $9.95; J Brand high rise flares at Net-a-Porter, $225; Suede wedge at ASOS, $117.09.
Brights are staying strong for yet another season (woo!) and there is now a pair of jeans in literally every color of the rainbow for fall. To achieve a casual outfit that is still far from hum drum, add a comfy striped sweater and color block your accessories - try an oversized envelope clutch and a pair of oxfords!
Left: Current/Elliott skinny corduroy jeans at Barneys, $188; Envelope clutch at ASOS, $25.61; Striped sweater at Madewell, $165; Dolce Vita loafer at Need Supply Co., $89
Right: J Brand royal blue skinnies at ASOS, $375.05
Denim on denim can be tricky to pull off, but when in doubt, go with the contrast technique by pairing dark washed jeans and a lighter denim shirt. Add a leather jacket and pair of boots into the mix for a bit of an urban edge.
Left: Ex-boyfriend shirt at Madewell, $68
Right: Leather jacket at Coach, $698; TEXTILE Elizabeth and James denim shirt at Net-a-Porter, $175; Twenty8Twelve By S.Miler jeans at The Outnet, $65; Ankle boot at Zara, $99.90
Snakes, leopards, cheetahs - you can channel all of your favorite animal friends in printed denim this autumn. Be bold and pair your wild pants with a color blocked top, pointed toe pumps and a mini bag in only the brightest fall hue.
Left: Boy By Band of Outsiders sweater at La Garconne, $405; Etoile Isabel Marant leopard-print pants at Net-a-Porter, $395; Ankle strap pump at J. Crew, $298, Contrast chain bag at Need Supply Co., $65
Right: Current/Elliott printed ankle skinnies at Net-a-Porter, $200