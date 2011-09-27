4 Ways to Wear Fall’s Coolest Denim Trends

We have a bit of a confession to make. Here at the StyleCaster office, we are quite the denim junkies. Skinnies, wide leg, dark wash, light wash, bright red, bright blue, denim on denim on denim on denim, we’ll have it all (cue evil laugh). For fall, we’re totally feeling all of the latest trends – flared out 70’s style jeans, mixing contrasting washes on top and bottom, prints of all kinds and the brightest brights in our favorite fall hues.

We’ve spilled our deepest, darkest denim thoughts for all of you style-hungry kiddos to see. Click above for four handy styling tips on how to infuse the latest and greatest jeans into your fall wardrobe.

Don’t forget to tell us below which ensembles you’ll be rocking this season!