4 Cool Ways To Wear Your Old Gray Sweatshirt This Spring

Let’s face it, ladies: Sometimes getting dressed is hard. Whether you have a packed-to-capacity closet, or take a more minimalist approach when it comes to fashion, there’s no denying that occasionally we all get sartorially stumped.
Getting stuck when it come to building the perfect outfit often has less to do with not having the right items, and more to do with knowing how to put them together. That’s why we deiced to call out an item that, odds are, we all have somewhere in the depths of our closets: The gray sweatshirt.
Once strictly for athletes and gym-goers, the humble gray sweatshirt has risen to become a stylish staple, thanks to countless designers, street style stars, bloggers, and celebrities who adopted the recent “luxe sweatshirt” trend, often styling the sporty top with unexpectedly chic pieces to form outfits that are cooly effortless.
That said, we’ve highlighted four very striking—but very different—ways to wear your standard-issue gray sweatshirt this spring. Click though the gallery for looks to copy!
Such a perfect look—and so easy to recreate. All it takes is a pair of skinny light jeans, an oversized button down, and a gray sweatshirt. From there, pile on the bracelets, grab a bright pair of loafers, and top it all off with a cool side braid (or a messy bun if you're not sporting long hair) Perfect daytime outfit!
Photo via Tumblr
We're sold on the idea of pairing a classic gray sweatshirt with a black pencil skirt, and adding a pop-of-color shoe for a little punch. Keep the look polished by ensuring the shape of the sweatshirt isn't too oversized.
Photo via Lucky
A solid way to make a pair of denim shorts look city chic: Pair them with stylish staples that don't show skin, such as a gray sweatshirt, a black blazer, and ankle booties.
Photo via Chictopia
We love how blogger Andy Torres paired her classic gray sweatshirt with a straight-cut striped skirt. The look is comfy, cool, and absolutely spring-appropriate. Extra points for the look's interesting small touches, like the knotted belt, and the skirt's cool length that shows a just a bit of leg (and showcases a pair of ankle boots.)
Photo via lookbook.nu