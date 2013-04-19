4 Cool Ways To Wear Your Old Gray Sweatshirt This Spring

Let’s face it, ladies: Sometimes getting dressed is hard. Whether you have a packed-to-capacity closet, or take a more minimalist approach when it comes to fashion, there’s no denying that occasionally we all get sartorially stumped.

Getting stuck when it come to building the perfect outfit often has less to do with not having the right items, and more to do with knowing how to put them together. That’s why we deiced to call out an item that, odds are, we all have somewhere in the depths of our closets: The gray sweatshirt.

Once strictly for athletes and gym-goers, the humble gray sweatshirt has risen to become a stylish staple, thanks to countless designers, street style stars, bloggers, and celebrities who adopted the recent “luxe sweatshirt” trend, often styling the sporty top with unexpectedly chic pieces to form outfits that are cooly effortless.

That said, we’ve highlighted four very striking—but very different—ways to wear your standard-issue gray sweatshirt this spring. Click though the gallery for looks to copy!

MORE: 40 Stellar Street Style Outfits to Copy Now