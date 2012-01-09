4 Topics Kathy Griffin Better Cover On Her New Talk Show

If you’re anything like me, you’re a total Kathy Griffin junkie and the following news will make you quiver with antici…pation (Yeah, I did just make a Rocky Horror reference). Bravo has officially green-lit Kathy, a new one-hour weekly talk show hosted by the sassy Miss Griffin, that will premiere this spring.

Kathy has had extensive success on Bravo already for her Emmy-winning reality series My Life On The D-List. Obviously, the woman has extensive experience and can work it, but I have a few pointers for my fave ginger goddess. Here are four topics Kathy better cover on the new show.

We need more Maggie Griffin. While a talk show will not focus on Kathy’s day-to-day life, it’s important that the funniest mother on television gets the respect she deserves. Perhaps she can share her wisdom in a weekly segment.I can see it already: More Bang For Your Box — Wines For Budget-Friendly Winos. Kathy is BFFs with one of our ultimate favorite men in the biz, Seor Anderson Cooper. The silver fox Vanderbilt dreamboat and Kathy have a hilarious relationship, and since they will both be talk show hosts in the upcoming season, this seems like the perfect opportunity to build on their relationship. More pictures of her eating pie in her bra in his kitchen, please! Kathy has done wonders for the GLBT community, and I’d love to see her do some sort of “Gay of the Week” feature. Trust me, this sounds way less patronizing and offensive than it sounds. I think it would be nice if she shed some light on one individual who was making a positive difference, and rewarded them with a trip to the show. Trust me, it would make the lives of most homosexuals. (On a related note, see below for a pic of me and Kathy, sippin’ bubbly at an event last year.) Kathy has been known to burst into song, and I think this needs to become a regular part of her repertoire. Maybe every week, her and her celebrity guest can pick a relevant song to bust out.

That said, what are some other ideas you have for Kathy?