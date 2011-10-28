4 Questions With Ultimate Halloween Party Host Yoni Goldberg

Every year in New York City on the Friday before Halloween you can just about find everybody who is anybody at the annual Halloween party hosted by Talent Manager extradonaire Yoni Goldberg (The MisShapes, Rev Run) along with the rest of the dGi Management crew.

Over the last few years, the costumed fte has started to build a reputation for having a “Who’s Who in Cool” (and extremely tight) guestlist, an always crowd-pleasing performance from a secret surprise guest and a live Twitter feed for those of you that happen to be tuned in to the city’s nightlife circlesand tonight’s party is shaping up to be no exception.

To get a better idea on how Yoni Goldberg et al. have become the go-to experts on throwing the coolest Halloween parties around, we caught up with the man himself to get the dish on all things Hallow’s Eve.

dGi Management seems to like Halloween a lot. How come?



“I started the party after college because Halloween seemed like an easy night to get friends to come out. Everyone at dGi Management, from my partner Damon DeGraff to the artists we manage, was quick to support the party and I think their involvement has helped make it a special night. This year, three of the artists we manage, Rev Run, DJ Ruckus, and Jesse Marco, will perform.”

What is the ULTIMATE Halloween party jam?

“It has to be ‘Thriller,’ right?”

Tell us about one Halloween-related incident that will forever go down in party history.



“Last year Lil’ Kim got locked out of her dressing room after her surprise performance. It was the peak of the party and we couldn’t find a security guard and then Paul Sevigny pops out of nowhere and sees what’s going on and says, ‘I got this.’ He pulled out a credit card and picked the lock. He told me he and Kim ended up hanging out talking about hip-hop for an hour.”

What are the best and worst costume ideas for this year’s Halloween?

“I think a great costume isn’t timelyit’s something that really reflects a person’s interests or style. The last few years I’ve been MC Hammer, Hulk Hogan, and Kris Kross. This year, I’m Larry Bird. The worst costume is one that everyone else is wearing. I have a feeling there are going to be an awful lot of Steve Jobs this year.”

Photo: Yoni Goldberg dressed as Kriss Kross from last year’s dGi Management Halloween party with partner Damon DeGraff; by Leigh Lezark

