4 NYC Pop-up Shops To Check Out Now

The frustrating thing about pop-up shops is that you can only go for a limited time, which only makes their goods all the more appealing. And it’s not easy to keep track of all the shops that periodically pop up around the city.
This month, there are a few temporary retail digs worth checking out before they pop down indefinitely, some sooner than others. All of these pop-ups are sure to have merchandise you’d be hard pressed to find anywhere else, so check them out while you can.
Click through the slideshow above to see four pop-ups you should visit before they disappear forever!
Williamsburg's Artists & Fleas will be at Chelsea Market now through the end of May. At the Chelsea space you'll find over 30 independent designers, artists and vintage dealers. The market will also play host to a mix of workshops and public events led by artists and designers.
[Photo via Artists and Fleas]
Karl by Karl Lagerfeld paired its Net-A-Porter launch with the opening of a West Village pop-up shop. The collection, which ranges in price from $69 to $600, will take up residence at 375 Bleecker Street through August 2012 with new stuff coming in every few weeks.
[Photo via Net-A-Porter]
Smith + Butler at 225 Smith Street in Cobble Hill is hosting Levi Strauss & Co.'s new Spring collection, Levi's Made & Crafted. The collection includes tops, chinos, sweaters, coats and, of course, denim, which is inspired by Levi's catalogs from the late 60s. Styles will be introduced and updated weekly until summer 2012.
[Photo via Smith + Butler]
British designer Katherine Hooker introduced her Spring/Summer 2012 dress and jacket line to American shoppers March 3rd at a pop-up shop at 102 Thompson Street. Hurry in soon to nab pieces from the designer that Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has been known to wear, as the shop closes up March 11th.
[Photo via Katherine Hooker]