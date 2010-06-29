4 Great Recipes To Get You That Summer Glow

We can all recognize when a person is so healthy that they have a natural glow about them. You might be asking yourself, how can I have that? The answer is simple. By eating fresh, whole foods (preferably in season and locally grown), and by giving your digestive system three very important breaks throughout a 24-hour period.

Replace your usual carb and caffeine-filled breakfast full of sugars and starches with an protein packed smoothie or fresh green juice and you’ll be setting yourself up for a day of long lasting energy and easily digested fuel.

Eat a balanced lunch at mid-day with whole grains, vegetables, and “clean” meat like cold water fish or grass fed chicken. Having the majority of your solid food in the middle of the day when your digestive fire is strongest, keeps the body burning fuel efficiently and you won’t get those energy crashes in the afternoon that leave you craving sugary snacks.

Replace your late and heavy dinner with another liquid meal (smoothie, fresh juice or soup) and you’ll give your body another opportunity to push toxins out, and create an environment for rebuilding and renewing while you’re sleeping instead of the body using that energy for digesting food.

Roasted Vegetable “Fries”

For those summer barbecues, try this healthy and delicious alternative.



Photo: CarissaGoodnCrazy, Flickr

2-5 parsnips, turnips, jicama, or whatever vegetables are in season where you live, cut into 1″ thick pieces (looking like french fries).

olive or coconut oil

sea salt

your choice of fresh or dried herbs (we like a dash of garlic powder)

Lightly coat the vegetable pieces in the organic, cold-pressed oil and then mix with the herbs and seasonings and a dash of sea salt. Roast in a 350 degree oven or toss on the grill until golden and tender, turning once if needed (roughly 30-45 minutes). Serve warm on their own or pair with a green salad, non-soy veggie burgers, and live fermented pickled vegetables for summer perfection.

Chilled Zucchini Soup

You can also substitute any other vegetable that’s around like cucumber or broccoli or cauliflower for other delicious variations on this soup that can be served warm or chilled in the fridge for those hot summer days when you really don’t want to be in the kitchen.



Photo: TheDeliciousLife, Flickr

2 medium zucchinis, if organic it’s not necessary to peel them

1 onion

1 avocado

2 garlic cloves

2 tablespoons olive oil

pinch of sea salt

a pinch of paprika

Steam the zucchini and onion in a steamer. In a blender, combine the zucchini, onion, garlic and olive oil until smooth, adding the pitted avocado for a delicious creamy texture. Sea salt and paprika to taste.

Green Juice

Simple and nutritious, a meal in a glass!



Photo: Untitled blue, Flickr

handful of spinach ( swiss chard and kale work as well)

handful of cilantro

1 celery stalk

1 apple

juice of 1 lemon

1 garlic clove (optional)

1″ knob of ginger

Run all ingredients through a juicer and drink immediately for the most powerful boost of vitamins, minerals and enzymes.

Silky Morning Shake

This is an amazing way to start the day, with protein and healthy fats to keep your energy and fat burning metabolism going for hours!



Photo: iStock.com

8 ounces filtered water

2-4 ounces nut, hempseed or rice milk (unsweetened)

2 teaspoons organic almond butter

1/2 avocado

A pinch of sea salt

1 scoop of the protein powder of your choice (unsweetened and non-soy) OR a

1 teaspoon of spirulina powder

1 teaspoon ground flax meal

Optional: stevia to taste

Optional (but highly recommended for a delicious chocolatey shake): 1 tablespoon carob or raw cacao powder

Blend everything until creamy, adding a handful of ice if you like it cold and thick, and drink up for the glow!

Dr. Alejandro Junger is a New York City/ Los Angeles-based cardiologist and detoxification specialist. He is the creator of the Clean Program, a 21 day detox program designed for people with a busy lifestyle.

