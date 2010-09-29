4 Girl DJs Tell Us Their Fall Fashion Picks + Top Party Songs

When the season changes, we need new inspiration in our clothes and our iPods. We caught up with the girls who know how to keep it fresh, and happen to be the best DJs in town Harley Viera Newton, Cassie Coane, Becka Diamond and Mia Moretti and asked what they’re wearing and playing for fall. Scroll through the slide show to see them break down their top choices.
Cassie Coane (left) looking rosey.
Top Party Song:
"Harley totally stole my Nicki Minaj answer! So I have to go for the second best, 'Pretty Boy Swag' by Soulja Boy."
Top Fall Fashion Pick:
"My vintage Barbour jacket is my everyday item." Winter Force Parka, $397, at Barbour
Top Fall Fashion Pick:
"A vintage motorcycle jacket." Alexander Wang suede motorcycle jacket, $825, at Blue & Cream
Mia Moretti, selecting the best.
Top Party Song:
"Dancehall Queen" by Robyn
Top Fall Fashion Pick:
"A pair of Rochas mules. I love a quirky heel and a Valley of the Dolls moment." Find out more information at Rochas.com