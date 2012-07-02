First Look: 4 Dudes in Heels, Fashion’s Newest Music Crush

Looks like Azealia Banks might have some competition her way when it comes to being a music darling for the fashion crowd, coming from an unexpected source — an all-male, mostly Ukrainian pop group called Kazaky.

These dudes ain’t just some run-of-the-mill boy band. Kazaky consists of four mature beefcakes who have be gaining the attention of some of fashion’s elite for their well kept bods, good looks and ferociously fierce dance skills — all served up in four-inch-plus stilettos.

Four muscular, half-naked dudes dancing up a storm (in heels no less!) is definitely a sight to see. With this in mind, it’s a no-brainer that Kazaky has managed to catch the attention of stylish folks like DSquared and even the Queen of Pop herself. Now, one of our favorite style glossies, V Magazine, has also caught whiff of the handsome quartet, recruiting industry leaders like Inez and Vinoodh (whose Secret Garden Versailles film for Dior we’re still dying over) and Nicola Formichetti to work on this amazing editorial spread featuring the pop group.

StyleCaster has your exclusive first look at these amazing images from the upcoming “Youth Quake Issue,” hitting stands on Thursday, July 5th. Click through the gallery above to see some Jil Sander duds, amazing photo editing skills and a whole lot of fierceness, as well as a few outtakes from the V Magazine interview with the boys here: