First Look: 4 Dudes in Heels, Fashion’s Newest Music Crush

Looks like Azealia Banks might have some competition her way when it comes to being a music darling for the fashion crowd, coming from an unexpected source — an all-male, mostly Ukrainian pop group called Kazaky.
These dudes ain’t just some run-of-the-mill boy band. Kazaky consists of four mature beefcakes who have be gaining the attention of some of fashion’s elite for their well kept bods, good looks and ferociously fierce dance skills — all served up in four-inch-plus stilettos.
Four muscular, half-naked dudes dancing up a storm (in heels no less!) is definitely a sight to see. With this in mind, it’s a no-brainer that Kazaky has managed to catch the attention of stylish folks like DSquared and even the Queen of Pop herself. Now, one of our favorite style glossies, V Magazine, has also caught whiff of the handsome quartet, recruiting industry leaders like Inez and Vinoodh (whose Secret Garden Versailles film for Dior we’re still dying over) and Nicola Formichetti to work on this amazing editorial spread featuring the pop group.
StyleCaster has your exclusive first look at these amazing images from the upcoming “Youth Quake Issue,” hitting stands on Thursday, July 5th. Click through the gallery above to see some Jil Sander duds, amazing photo editing skills and a whole lot of fierceness, as well as a few outtakes from the V Magazine interview with the boys here:
About their style: “It started as a joke. We just wanted to try the shoes on and see how we danced in them, and then it became our thing—we liked it. We don’t become feminine when we put them on, we feel that we put them on and become more of a man. We can still be masculine.”
“It’s not something we set out to represent or be involved in. But we have become known very much for it and we love it. We love talented people and working with talented people, and there are a lot of them in fashion.”
About one of the original members, Stas Pavlov, leaving them to go solo, and finding Italian Francesco as a replacement: “It was his own decision to leave, and we’re very happy to have met Francesco. Even though there is a language barrier, he fit right in and we love working with him. He is as strong a member of Kazaky as any of us.”
“I have to say it’s different,” says the Italian-born Francesco. “It’s another culture and another way of seeing life. Coming from Italy it’s certainly not easy, but I haven’t had trouble because I have a great group to spend my time with.”
About being part of Kazaky: “The best part of being Kazaky is that it doesn’t stop after the work day. We’re all friends. We hang out together,we spend our evenings and days and vacations together. So we are friends first, and then there is the band.”
About their future: “We feel we have a special place in the pop world right now, and we are learning every day to change as we grow. We are looking forward to the future. We want to be together for it and walk the path to the end.”