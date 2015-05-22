38 New Emojis are Coming in 2016—Including One For Selfie-Takers

Avocado toast fans, you’re about to get the perfect emoji to accompany your brunch Instagrams! Oh, and selfie-takers, there’s one for you too. The Unicode Consortium–the emoji gods who standardizes characters across different operating systems—has released a preview of 38 new emojis to be available in June 2016.
This isn’t any minor emoji release either, the Unicode 9.0 update will also introduce an emoji for bacon, a man dancing, a face palm (yes!), a crossed fingers or good luck icon, a pregnant woman, and more! The update also seems to even out the gender balance, providing counterparts to some popular existing emojis. For example, there has always been a princess, but now there’ll also be a prince, and a new Mother Christmas icon will balance out the Father Christmas emoji you’re already using.
Before you get too excited though, remember that not all of these 38 new emojis may make it to your phone–it’s up to individual operating systems to actually implement the new images.
Here’s a full list of what you can hope to arrive in June 2016. (Insert crossed fingers emoji.)
Face with cowboy hat
Clown face
Nauseated face
Rolling on the floor laughing
Drooling face
Lying face
“Call me” hand
Selfie
Raised back of hand
Left-facing fist
Right-facing fist
Handshake
Hand with first and index finger crossed
Pregnant woman
Face palm
Shrug
Man dancing
Prince
Man in tuxedo
Mother Christmas
Wilted flower
Scooter
Motor scooter
Octagonal sign
Clinking glasses
Black heart
Croissant
Avocado
Cucumber
Bacon
Potato
Carrot
Fox face
Eagle
Duck
Bat
Shark
Owl