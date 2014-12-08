Got a bottle of plain distilled white vinegar somewhere in your kitchen. Cool, ’cause you’re about to start using it a lot more. Not only is the stuff cheap—around $2 for a big jug—and essential for making salad dressing and marinades, but it also happens to be an absolute gem for fashion, beauty, and housekeeping purposes. Yes, really.

Read on for 35 life-changing uses for plain white vinegar, and let us know if we missed any in the comments below!

1. Spritzing vintage or thrifted clothes with a mixture of one part white vinegar, two parts water removes musty odors. (Vodka also does the trick nicely!)

2. Soften your cuticles before polishing your nails by soaking hands and feet in a bowl of white vinegar for about five minutes.

3. Pesky fruit flies buzzing around your house or office? Set a bowl of white vinegar on your counter, which traps them.

4. Pouring a dash of distilled white vinegar into a vase with flowers and water keep them fresh longer.

5. Add a 1/2 cup of distilled white vinegar to the final rinse cycle while doing laundry to maintain the wash of your favorite pair of dark jeans.

6. If you can’t take a tablespoon down on its own, add white vinegar to a glass of water to soothe heartburn.

7. Pros swear there’s no better glass or countertop cleaner on earth than distilled white vinegar—plus, no chemicals!

8. Got some grease on that new suede jacket (or bag, shoes, pants, etc.)? Clean it with a toothbrush dipped in a bit of white vinegar.

9. Give wilted veggies a bath in two cups of water and a tablespoon of vinegar to freshen ’em up.

10. Bust grease stains from your clothes by blotting with full-strength white vinegar and a paper towel before washing.

11. Did you know that standard white vinegar can eradicate wrinkles from your clothes? It’s true! Mist garments with 1 part vinegar to 3 parts water, and let it air-dry. (A bonus: It’s super-gentle on your threads.)

12. Clean your grimy computer keyboard with white vinegar, not water, for the ultimate clean.

13. Wash your fridge with a water and vinegar mix for the best clean you can get.

14. Prevent hair color from fading by rinsing with one part white vinegar to two parts cold water in the shower—this also makes hair super-shiny!

15. This pantry staple removes stubborn stains—cheek gel, fruit, dye—from hands faster than soap and water, and it won’t dry out your skin.

16. Clean your coffee maker, dishwasher and washing machine by rinsing with half a cup of vinegar and running a normal cycle.

17. If you accidentally get ballpoint pen marks on furniture, dab on white vinegar and wipe with a sponge.

18. Did you know white vinegar helps bruise marks fade faster because it dissolves the blood that’s to cause the bruise? It’s true! Simply soak a cotton pad, apply to your skin, and rinse after 30 minutes.

19. Add two tablespoons to water while making hard boiled eggs- it stops cracks!

20. White vinegar helps remove stuck-on price tags and stickers from glass and plastic.

21. Clean and sterilize a razor in the sink with water and vinegar. Let it sit for up to an hour.

22. Down a tablespoon of vinegar to instantly stop hiccups. It’s harsh, but it works!

25. Rubbing a bit of white vinegar on nails with a cotton ball or a Q-Tip before manicures will make polish last longer.

26. White vinegar also naturally removes icky cooking odors from your hands—just wash with soap and water, then rinse again with vinegar.

27. If you get a mosquito bite, dabbing the area with vinegar takes away the itch.

29. Guests forgot use a coaster? Banish pesky water rings on wood furniture by mixing white vinegar and olive oil and rub gently with a cloth while moving with the wood grain.

30. To get white water rings off leather, dip a sponge into undiluted white vinegar.

32. Restore PH balance to hair, and increase shine by mixing one part water and three parts white vinegar. Add add to wet strands before shampoo. Wait a few minutes and rinse!

33. Clogged drains are inevitable—and so is unclogging it without chemical-filled Draino! Funnel half a cu of baking soda followed by a cup of white vinegar. AFter the fmoaming subsides, flush with hot water, then again with cold.

34. Instead of using fabric softener, use a half a cup of white vinegar. It does pretty much the same thing without chemicals.

35. Use white vinegar to flawlessly clean lenses of both eyeglasses and sunglasses.