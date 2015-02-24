StyleCaster
Share

35 Bright Home Decor Ideas to Copy From Instagram

What's hot
StyleCaster

35 Bright Home Decor Ideas to Copy From Instagram

by
40 Shares
35 Bright Home Decor Ideas to Copy From Instagram
35 Start slideshow

When you think about decorating with bright color, you probably immediately think of children’s bedrooms, and overtly kitschy furnishings. However, after searching some of the most inspirational home decor accounts on Instagram, we’re here to tell you there are way cooler ways to use color.

MORE: 7 (Adult) Ways to Decorate Your Home Using Pink

The home-ware stars of Instagram are coming up with inspiring tricks to liven up the look of homes, delivering unexpected and cool ways to decorate using bright color.

Ahead, we rounded up 35 awesome ways to inject a dose of color into your digs–that are way more interesting than painting a feature wall. Keep clicking!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 35

Buy books in bright hues and scatter them around your digs. Photo: @ispydiy

Pick vintage homeware pieces in soft pastel colors. Photo: @houselarsbuilt

DIY wall stencils to liven-up a white wall. Photo: @ispydiy

Avid traveller? Swap boring bowls and ornaments for globes—they're definitely going to be a conversation starter. Photo: @ispydiy

Layer deep blue with tonal shades for a grown-up finish. Photo: @jonathanadler

Pick one color, like pink or blue, and decorate with multiple versions of the shade. Photo: @designfest

Greenery and plants add a natural burst of color. Photo: @ispydiy

A statement couch works against a white wall and floor. Photo: @designfest

Mix black and blue for a sophisticated color combination. Photo: @designsponge

Refresh old chairs with a splash of white paint, and highlight a portion with metallic or pastels. Photo: @designfest

An ombre rug works well against grey furniture. Photo: @ispydiy

Pale pink and black look surprisingly chic together—pick pieces in each color to decorate your space. Photo: @nickeykehoe

Mixing multiple throw cushions and prints makes for a cheerful room. Photo: @caitlinwilsontextiles

Single bright flowers, like gerberas or roses, look cute and feminine in individual glass jars or vases. Photo: @ispydiy

Use printed wall art for a shot of color. Photo: @ispydiy

Add flashes of yellow—whether through flowers or wall hangings—in graphic black and white rooms. Photo: @ispydiy

This clever interiors guru gave a shabby chic room a modern appeal by hanging a vibrant towel from the wall hook. Photo: @nickeykehoe

Turn a liquor cabinet into a colorful display with vases and flowers. Photo: @ispydiy

Minimalists should use warm metallics to add interest to a bare room. Photo: @ispydiy

Hanging colored lanterns behind your bed will always feel fun and youthful. Photo: @sibellacourt

Succulents are a seriously low maintenance plant for apartment-dwellers, so pick one and plant it in something bright and beautiful, like this Etsy pot. Photo: @ispydiy

Artfully arrange floor cushions in your living area. Photo: @designfest

Work from home? Put your ideas where you can see 'em. Photo: @ispydiy

Dress up a white table with vibrant lettering, like these pieces from Etsy. Photo: @ispydiy

Hot pink works well with neutral furnishings—throw a pillow, ottoman, or vase in the shade into the mix. Photo: @designfest

A statement printed cushion can give you key colors to work with in the rest of the room, and help tie together a multi-colored decorating scheme. Photo: @jonathanadler

Can't pick one color? Pick 'em all. Photo: @mr_jason_grant

Stack books in uber-bright hues on white shelves. Photo: @ispydiy

Refresh a white desk by painting the trim a fluorescent shade, then pick desk accessories in the same color. Photo: @ispydiy

Red and grey are good base colors for a gender-neutral color scheme. Photo: @nickeykehoe

Buying a colored couch could be a gamble that pays off, if you have a neutral room. Photo: @ashleydarryl

Paint the legs of your white dining room chairs multi-colored. Photo: @ispydiy

Timber floors and white walls look cool with turquoise blue furnishings. Photo: @sibellacourt

String a colorful wall hanging along a bare room, like this one from Etsy. Photo: @littledovie

Toss a striped tablecloth to instantly lift the look of your dining room. Photo: @ispydiy

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Fancy Headphones to Shop Now

Fancy Headphones to Shop Now
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share