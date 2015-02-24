35 Bright Home Decor Ideas to Copy From Instagram

When you think about decorating with bright color, you probably immediately think of children’s bedrooms, and overtly kitschy furnishings. However, after searching some of the most inspirational home decor accounts on Instagram, we’re here to tell you there are way cooler ways to use color.
The home-ware stars of Instagram are coming up with inspiring tricks to liven up the look of homes, delivering unexpected and cool ways to decorate using bright color.
Ahead, we rounded up 35 awesome ways to inject a dose of color into your digs–that are way more interesting than painting a feature wall. Keep clicking!
Buy books in bright hues and scatter them around your digs. Photo: @ispydiy
DIY wall stencils to liven-up a white wall. Photo: @ispydiy
Avid traveller? Swap boring bowls and ornaments for globes—they're definitely going to be a conversation starter. Photo: @ispydiy
Layer deep blue with tonal shades for a grown-up finish. Photo: @jonathanadler
Pick one color, like pink or blue, and decorate with multiple versions of the shade. Photo: @designfest
Greenery and plants add a natural burst of color. Photo: @ispydiy
A statement couch works against a white wall and floor. Photo: @designfest
Mix black and blue for a sophisticated color combination. Photo: @designsponge
Refresh old chairs with a splash of white paint, and highlight a portion with metallic or pastels. Photo: @designfest
An ombre rug works well against grey furniture. Photo: @ispydiy
Pale pink and black look surprisingly chic together—pick pieces in each color to decorate your space. Photo: @nickeykehoe
Single bright flowers, like gerberas or roses, look cute and feminine in individual glass jars or vases. Photo: @ispydiy
Use printed wall art for a shot of color. Photo: @ispydiy
Add flashes of yellow—whether through flowers or wall hangings—in graphic black and white rooms. Photo: @ispydiy
This clever interiors guru gave a shabby chic room a modern appeal by hanging a vibrant towel from the wall hook. Photo: @nickeykehoe
Turn a liquor cabinet into a colorful display with vases and flowers. Photo: @ispydiy
Minimalists should use warm metallics to add interest to a bare room. Photo: @ispydiy
Hanging colored lanterns behind your bed will always feel fun and youthful. Photo: @sibellacourt
Succulents are a seriously low maintenance plant for apartment-dwellers, so pick one and plant it in something bright and beautiful, like this Etsy pot. Photo: @ispydiy
Artfully arrange floor cushions in your living area. Photo: @designfest
Work from home? Put your ideas where you can see 'em. Photo: @ispydiy
Hot pink works well with neutral furnishings—throw a pillow, ottoman, or vase in the shade into the mix. Photo: @designfest
A statement printed cushion can give you key colors to work with in the rest of the room, and help tie together a multi-colored decorating scheme. Photo: @jonathanadler
Stack books in uber-bright hues on white shelves. Photo: @ispydiy
Refresh a white desk by painting the trim a fluorescent shade, then pick desk accessories in the same color. Photo: @ispydiy
Red and grey are good base colors for a gender-neutral color scheme. Photo: @nickeykehoe
Buying a colored couch could be a gamble that pays off, if you have a neutral room. Photo: @ashleydarryl
Paint the legs of your white dining room chairs multi-colored. Photo: @ispydiy
Timber floors and white walls look cool with turquoise blue furnishings. Photo: @sibellacourt
Toss a striped tablecloth to instantly lift the look of your dining room. Photo: @ispydiy