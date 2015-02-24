35 Bright Home Decor Ideas to Copy From Instagram

When you think about decorating with bright color, you probably immediately think of children’s bedrooms, and overtly kitschy furnishings. However, after searching some of the most inspirational home decor accounts on Instagram, we’re here to tell you there are way cooler ways to use color.

The home-ware stars of Instagram are coming up with inspiring tricks to liven up the look of homes, delivering unexpected and cool ways to decorate using bright color.

Ahead, we rounded up 35 awesome ways to inject a dose of color into your digs–that are way more interesting than painting a feature wall. Keep clicking!