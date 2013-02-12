All The Looks: 3.1 Phillip Lim’s Effortlessly Cool Fall 2013 Collection

The excitement was palpable as top editors, buyers, and bloggers filed into midtown’s Skylight at Moynihan Station’s industrial space to view 3.1 Phillip Lim’s Fall 2013 collection—one of the most anticipated of the New York Fashion Week. It wasn’t a surprise that Lim delivered in full—his collections are typically spot-on—but we have a feeling this is season will be considered in a class of its own.

Outerwear took center stage, with overcoats, parkas, motorcycle jackets, and capes dominating nearly every look. The styling was top-notch and layer-heavy, with jackets piled over pullovers on top of button-up blouses, and mini skirts and shorts paired with thigh-high boots were a nice touch. The color palette—black and gray with shots of pink, olive green, teal, navy, and cranberry—was modern and exceedingly wearable.

Accessories were another highlight of the show—it is Phillip Lim, after all—with more than a few covetable styles sure to top every editor, buyer and It girl’s wishlist come fall, such as curious yet incredibly captivating boot-sandal hybrids and sleek rectangular cross-body bags covered in snakeskin and calf hair. Jewelry also made a showing—a collaboration with Alexis Bittar—and added a bit of sparkle to each look.

Julie Kosin is the winner of StyleCaster’s New York Fashion Week Insider contest, sponsored by Maybelline. You’ll find her reports from backstage and the runways all week right here in our Insider Access section!