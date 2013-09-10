3.1 Phillip Lim Goes Geological For Spring 2014: All The Looks (And The Bags!)

Ladies in heels had a hard time walking to their seats upon entering the industrial space that housed 3.1 Phillip Lim‘s Spring 2014 collection, given the floor was covered in crunchy salt crystals. Unexpected, yes, but they set the tone for the designer’s elemental, geological runway show.

The clothes reflected the theme fairly well, with patterns that resembled geodes and rocks (notably a moto jacket whose print called to mind zoomed-in shots of the Grand Canyon), sweatshirts that vaguely looked like earth from space, and pieces imprinted with tan and white tie-dye prints that vaguely recalled the desert.

Not everything was as literal—Lim also incorporated pops of his go-to spring pastels, adding splashes of airy lavender and mint in thoughtful ways, and showed metallic vests and simple black and white separates in silhouettes just oversized enough to warrant them suitable for the cool-girl pack that are partial to Lim’s designs.

In terms of accessories—arguably the designer’s forte (and for which he nabbed a CFDA award)—Lim showcased a number of highly futuristic sunglasses in collaboration with Linda Farrow, and a mix of thick flat sandals that can only be described as man repelling (a compliment coming from a woman fashion editor), and heeled mules with what appeared to be rocks attached.

As for the bags, we have no doubt they’ll rise to the “It” status that’s expected of them (especially now that his signature Pashli has been affordably reworked for his upcoming partnership with Target), though some of the shapes weren’t as modern as we would have expected (think Louis Vuitton’s Speedy bag.) Others were small structured affairs with top handles and striking prints, tying in nicely with the collection, although if were exploring new terrain, we might want a handbag a little roomier with which to bring back souvenirs.

