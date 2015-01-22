31 Perfect Ways to Wear a Chunky Knit Sweater

When it’s cold outside you can often find us cozying up in a chunky cable knit sweater. It’s the cool weather staple every fashion girl owns and keeps on high rotation–whether it’s at home, at the office, or while out making the most of happy hour.

Fashion bloggers are big on the chunky knit too, dressing theirs up with tutu skirts or leather pants, angling at a preppy angle by layering a crisp, collared shirt underneath, and winning over our comfort-conscious hearts in distressed denim.

If you’re looking for a new way to wear your favorite winter warmer, keep clicking through the slideshow to see how 31 bloggers and street style stars are styling their chunky knit sweaters.