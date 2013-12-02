31 Things To Do Before December 31

With a month to go before the New Year kicks off, you still have 31 days to make the most of 2013. Whether it is making hot chocolate from scratch or hosting an impromptu Champagne-feuled bash, December is all about celebrating, family and friends, and indulging.

Here, the ultimate checklist to work your way through this December.

