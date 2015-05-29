StyleCaster
30 Ways to Reinvent Your Maxi Skirt Right Now

Some fashion pieces are so essential to a woman’s wardrobe, they simply refuse to go out of style–and, for us, the versatile maxi skirt is at the top of that list.

Over the years, floor-grazing styles have seen a number of transformations. The 1960s and ’70s ushered in floaty printed boho skirts (which, hello, are back in a big way), the ’80s were all about voluminous tulle versions with elastic waistbands, and the ’90s brought with it minimalist column skirts perfected by designers like Calvin Klein and Jil Sander.

Today, we’re lucky that all of the above are considered on-trend, as are slinky maxis updated with thigh-high slits, high-waisted styles that look killer with crop tops and tees, and long denim skirts like the ones we saw float down Chloe’s Spring 2015 runway. The options are pretty much endless, ladies.

MORE: 45 Ways Fashion Girls Are Wearing Pastels This Spring

It also should be noted that maxi skirts have maintained their position as one of fashion’s most flattering wardrobe staples–and for good reason. No other piece of clothing so cleverly skims the hips and thighs, or–when worn with heels–gives the illusion of legs for days (yes, even on petite frames.)

If you’re still not sold on maxi skirts—or if you just need a refresher course on how to style yours this season—check out these 30 flawless looks.

Keep clicking for 30 fresh ways to style your maxi skirt this season.

Photo: Ms Treinta

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Brooke Testoni

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Hello Fashion Blog

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Where Did You Get That

Photo: Brooklyn Blonde

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Damsel in Dior

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Damsel in Dior

Photo: Peony Lim

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Brooklyn Blonde

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Stockholm Street Style

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Sincerely Jules

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Lace and Locks

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Wendy's Look Book

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Imaxtree

