30 Ways to Look Stylish in the Dead of Winter

Kristen Bousquet
by
For those of us on the East Coast, this winter hasn’t reached Polar Vortex conditions (yet), but given that’s it’s officially February, we’re pretty sure nastier weather in on the way. Expected, yes. Annoying when it comes to getting dressed? Definitely.

When it comes to dressing for the snow, sleet, and freezing temps, layers, boots and anything snow-resistant is on our list of things to wear, but how do you stay looking stylish when you’re bundled up like a kid?

Click through the slideshow to see some of our favorite winter-appropriate outfits that you can totally wear on your venture out into a blizzard!

Photo: Damsel in Dior

Photo: Jestem Kasia

Photo: The Viewfinder

Photo: Getty

Photo: We The People Style

Photo: By Anna

Photo: We The People Style

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Harper's Bazaar

Photo: Carelle Style

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: We The People Style

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: You Around My World

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Vanessa Jackman

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: By Anna

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Tiphaine's Diary

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Babes in Velvet

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Jag Lever

Photo: Lovely Pepa

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Just Another Fashion Blog

