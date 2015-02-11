StyleCaster
Share

30 Ways Instagram Stars Stack Their Rings

What's hot
StyleCaster

30 Ways Instagram Stars Stack Their Rings

by
30 Ways Instagram Stars Stack Their Rings
30 Start slideshow

If you’re anything like us, you love to “like” close-ups of cool rings and jewelry layered just right on Instagram. Whether it’s bloggers showing off new jewels while artfully clutching a mug of coffee, or someone draping their ring-laden fingers over an It-bag, you can’t get enough of the strategic ring placement on social media.

MORE: 25 Ways to Mix Gold and Silver

We too are always looking online for cool new ring combinations, because when it comes to stacking this kind of jewelry, the styling options are endless. Social media stars are mixing metals like silver, gold, and rose gold, and teaming chunky and dainty styles together. Meanwhile, minimalists are wearing a single, thin dainty ring on every finger for a less obvious approach.

MORE: Incredible Winter Outfits to Shop From Instagram Right Now

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 30

Photo: @vivaluxuryblog

Photo: @micahgianneli

Photo: @micahgianneli

Photo: @raspberrynrouge

Photo: @thehautepursuit

Photo: @wanderlustandco

Photo: @sunkissedstephblog

Photo: @prettywild_thing

Photo: @wanderlustandco

Photo: @thedarkhorsejewellery

Photo: @thedarkhorsejewellery

Photo: @wwake

Photo: @coffeenclothes

Photo: @babyanything

Photo: @savinachaiyj

Photo: @wwake

Photo: @thehautepursuit

Photo: @thehautepursuit

Photo: @wwake

Photo: @leah.simmons

Photo: @blaireadie

Photo: @thehautepursuit

Photo: @oraclefoxblog

Photo: @seewantshop

Photo: @wanderlustandco

Photo: @thedarkhorsejewellery

Photo: @blaireadie

Photo: @shayplatz

Photo: @freepeople

Photo: @sofievalkiers

Next slideshow starts in 10s

10 Things to Buy for Your Best Girlfriends This Valentine’s Day

10 Things to Buy for Your Best Girlfriends This Valentine’s Day
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share