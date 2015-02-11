30 Ways Instagram Stars Stack Their Rings

If you’re anything like us, you love to “like” close-ups of cool rings and jewelry layered just right on Instagram. Whether it’s bloggers showing off new jewels while artfully clutching a mug of coffee, or someone draping their ring-laden fingers over an It-bag, you can’t get enough of the strategic ring placement on social media.

We too are always looking online for cool new ring combinations, because when it comes to stacking this kind of jewelry, the styling options are endless. Social media stars are mixing metals like silver, gold, and rose gold, and teaming chunky and dainty styles together. Meanwhile, minimalists are wearing a single, thin dainty ring on every finger for a less obvious approach.