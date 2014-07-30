30 Things To Do Before the Summer Ends

Unfortunately endless summer isn’t actually endless. With the last day of summer, September 21, approaching far too quickly for our taste, we have rounded up the 30 activities to do before the summer comes to a painful end. Be it surfing, that last minute trip to Saint Tropez or designer shopping (at end of season sales) you don’t want to miss out on the best of summer while it is still here.

1. Take a Surfing Lesson. So you’ve always wanted to learn how to surf? Now is your chance. There are even options for city dwellers like a surf school in Rockaway Beach right outside of New York City.

2. Go On a Road Trip. The USA’s premiere road trip winds 1,700 miles along the Pacific Coast from southern California to Washington’s Olympic Peninsula. The scenery is breathtaking with stops that include Hearst Castle, Big Sur, San Francisco, Point Reyes National Seashore, Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and Olympic National Park. So what are you waiting for? Hop in the car.

3. Splurge On Something Designer On Super-Sale. Prices couldn’t be better at departments stores like Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman, and Neiman Marcus, all holding end-of-season sales right now. We are personally eying a Jason Wu gown at Bergdorf Goodman marked down from $3,750 to $1,312.

4. Rent a Convertible. Nothing says summer like cruising the highway in a convertible. Just because you don’t own one doesn’t mean you can’t get in on the fun. Search American Classic Cars for the car of your dreams.

5. Eat a Frozen S’More. So you’ve already waited in line for hours for one of Dominque Ansel’s cronuts. Well the super-star pastry chef has a new sweet up his sleeve—the S’more Pop, perfect for summer enjoyment. It is worth the wait, trust us.

6. Take a Flower Arranging Class. So you want to arrange your peonies like a pro? Now is the time to learn. At The Little Flower School in Brooklyn, New York, you’ll be a florist in training in no time.

7. Plan a Glam Picnic. Champagne? Check. Foie Gras spread? Check. Pack the best of the best for a glam picnic while the weather permits it.

8. Work From the Beach. Play hooky for a day this summer and head to the beach. You’ll be surprised how many beaches have Wi-Fi including the Santa Monica city beach, so you don’t have to totally unplug.

9. Buy a Trashy Beach Read. While at the beach you are going to naturally want to have that trashy beach read on hand. Our summer pick? Rachel Kushner’s The Flamethrowers about an artist in 1970s New York CIty who becomes involved with the son of a wealthy Italian business magnate.

10. Buy Fancy Espadrilles. Put away the stacked heels this summer and wear a pair of super-fancy espadrilles in the evening. We have been digging Valentino’s lace espadrilles ($595, nordstrom.com) since summer started.

11. Go Antiquing. Now is the time to head to a fun outdoor antiquing market. The famous Brimfield Antique and Collectibles Show is next taking place on September 2. Located in Massachusetts, this market has been one of the largest in the country since it first opened in the 1950s.

12. Go Retro at the Beach. Channel retro beach bunnies like Brigitte Bardot when you head to the beach this summer. We are lusting after Norma Kamali’s reto swim collection to get the look.

13. Go to an Outdoor Performing Arts Event. Whether you are listening to the symphony or attending a dance performance, cultural events just seem that much better during the summer when they are outside. We can’t get enough of Jacob’s Pillow dance festival held in Becket, Massachusetts all summer long.

14. Make Your Own Popsicles. If baking cookies is the go-to cooking activity for the colder months, than making your popsicles is the way to go in the summer. We are loving the recipe book People’s Pops: 55 Recipes for Ice Pops, Shave Ice, and Boozy Pops from Booklyn’s Coolest Pop Shop for inspiration to get started.

15. Book a Last-Minute Flight To Saint Tropez. So you’ll have to fly Nice first, and then take a helicopter on to Saint Tropez from there (yes, the dollar signs are probably adding up in your head), but hey, you deserve it.



16. Make Champagne Punch. For a summer treat, make a giant bowl of champagne punch. One of our favorite recipes includes gin, club soda, lemon juice, and of course champagne. Bottoms up.

17. Go Raspberry Picking. There are few activities more idyllic on a summer afternoon than picking your raspberries. One of our favorite farms to do just that is Raspberry Knoll Farm in North Windham Connecticut, but there are plenty of other spots around the country.

18. Swim in an Infinity Pool. Head to your nearest infinity pool be it at a neighbors, a friends, or even a hotel pool. One of our favorites is the pool at the Alila Ubud Hotel in Bali, Indonesia, which truly has to be seen to be believed.

19. Take a Sailing Lesson. The Falmouth Harbor Sailing School in Cape Code is a great place to learn the art of sailing. You’ll be racing in no time.

20. Grill Maine Lobsters. Even if you don’t live in Maine, you can get your grill on with Maine lobsters this summer. Get six medium lobsters shipped to your door thanks to MaineLobsterDirect.com for $140. Summer has never tasted so good.

21. Pretend You Are At the Riviera. Just because you aren’t going to the Riviera this summer, doesn’t mean you can’t dress like you are. Don that striped Breton shirt, wide brim hat, woven clutch, and look the part. Isn’t that half the battle?



22. Plan a Rooftop Party. Parties just seem so much better when are on a rooftop, don’t you think? Take inspiration from famous rooftop spots like Le Bain at the Standard Hotel in New York City and plan a rooftop soiree of your own.

23. Wear Diamonds and Flip Flops. Just because summer is one of the more casual seasons, doesn’t mean you have to put away the diamonds. Give a new spin to your most fabulous jewelry this summer pairing those diamond earrings you normally save for black-tie occasions and wear them with flip-flops and a maxi dress.

24. Splurge On Designer Pool Toys. Fashion designer Alexander Wang is now making pool toys. Enough said—clearly a summer necessity.



25. Taste Test Rose. It goes without saying that rose wine is the drink of summer. Gather some of your favorites for a taste test. One of our favorites to add to the tasting? Wolffer Estate’s Rose.

26. Go Glamping In Your Backyard. All of sudden glamping is the du jour activity of the summer months. Instead of spending a fortune going to one of the many glamping resorts that have popped up around the country, go glamping in your own backyard using a teepee, luxe bedding for your house, and a couple of bottles of wine.

27. See a Summer Blockbuster. Unwind by seeing a big summer blockbuster like The Wolverine, just because. And by just because we mean because of Hugh Jackman.

28. Yacht-Hop. Because party-hopping just isn’t good enough when its summer. Head to a yacht hot-spot like St.Tropez, Capri, or Monte Carlo and party via yacht hopping. Yes, this is actually a thing.

29. Take a Staycation. So you don’t have time to really get away this summer? Check in to your favorite hotel for a night of total relaxation. Splurge on room service.

30. Throw an Impromptu Ice Cream Social. Raid the Häagen-Dazs freezer section at your local grocery store, pick up all of the toppings that you can carry (rainbow sprinkles, chocolate chips, whip cream) and have an impromptu ice cream social to toast summer.

What’s your favorite way to celebrate summer? Share your thoughts in the comments below!