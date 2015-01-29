30 Outfits That’ll Make You Want to Wear Black Ripped Jeans Every Day

Obviously black ripped jeans aren’t new or groundbreaking, but they do add a serious dose of cool to any outfit. Rockers, bloggers, and models off duty are all fans of the style, which makes us want to pretty much live in distressed black denim.

Don’t own a pair? Grab some scissors and get to work on a pair of black jeans you have sitting in your closet—ripping your own is seriously simple.

If you’re looking for some of the best ways to rock black ripped skinnies, we’re picked out some of our favorite looks in the slideshow above!