30 Outfits That’ll Make You Want to Wear Black Ripped Jeans Every Day

Kristen Bousquet
Obviously black ripped jeans aren’t new or groundbreaking, but they do add a serious dose of cool to any outfit. Rockers, bloggers, and models off duty are all fans of the style, which makes us want to pretty much live in distressed black denim.

Don’t own a pair? Grab some scissors and get to work on a pair of black jeans you have sitting in your closet—ripping your own is seriously simple.

If you’re looking for some of the best ways to rock black ripped skinnies, we’re picked out some of our favorite looks in the slideshow above!

 

Photo: Hardt Shaped Box

Photo: Andy Heart

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Modern Legacy

Photo: The Little Magpie

Photo: Cara Loren

Photo: Street Manifesto

Photo: Alex's Closet

Photo: Not Your Standard

Photo: Fake Leather

Photo: Class is Internal

Photo: Zeum Mag

Photo: Not Your Standard

Photo: Bisous Natasha

Photo: Love Blair

Photo: Viva Luxury

Photo: With Love From Kat

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Sea of Shoes

Photo: Trendencies

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Milk Woman

Photo: Bang Bang Blond

Photo: Cats & Dogs

Photo: Trendencies

