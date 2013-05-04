The 30 Most Memorable Met Gala Fashion Moments

For serious fans of fashion, there’s no bigger red carpet affair than the annual Costume Institute Benefit—a.k.a. the Metropolitan Museum of Art Gala, or Met Gala for short—where celebrities and high fashion collide in a bonanza of couture gowns that more than rivals the Oscars in unabashed glamour.

Part of the evening’s fun—even for us spectators—is seeing what attendees choose to wear on the red carpet at the Met Gala, which will be held on May 6 and marks the official debut of the museum’s upcoming exhibit “Punk: Chaos to Couture” (we got a sneak peek during New York Fashion Week, and it looks phenomenal). Considering attendees’ high-design attire is typically loosely inspired by the exhibition’s theme, we have a feeling this particular red carpet will be one for the record books.

However, before we can look ahead to this year’s extravaganza, we decided to look back at some past memorable Met Gala gowns that we’re still talking about.

From supermodels (Karolina Kurkova in a head-to-toe custom Rachel Zoe creation that resembled liquid gold, Gisele Bunchen‘s red-hot Valentino, Anja Rubik‘s skin-baring Anthony Vaccarello), starlets (Beyoncé in showstopping Givenchy, Diane Kruger in Jason Wu, Scarlett Johansson in Dolce and Gabbana) and the fash pack (Alexa Chung in Marc Jacobs, The Olsen twins in vintage couture, Chloe Sevingy in Miu Miu), there’s no denying that everyone who shows up to the year’s most major red carpet does so with a serious fashion moment in mind.

