The 30 Most Memorable Met Gala Fashion Moments

For serious fans of fashion, there’s no bigger red carpet affair than the annual Costume Institute Benefit—a.k.a. the Metropolitan Museum of Art Gala, or Met Gala for short—where celebrities and high fashion collide in a bonanza of couture gowns that more than rivals the Oscars in unabashed glamour.
Part of the evening’s fun—even for us spectators—is seeing what attendees choose to wear on the red carpet at the Met Gala, which will be held on May 6 and marks the official debut of the museum’s upcoming exhibit “Punk: Chaos to Couture” (we got a sneak peek during New York Fashion Week, and it looks phenomenal). Considering attendees’ high-design attire is typically loosely inspired by the exhibition’s theme, we have a feeling this particular red carpet will be one for the record books.
However, before we can look ahead to this year’s extravaganza, we decided to look back at some past memorable Met Gala gowns that we’re still talking about.
From supermodels (Karolina Kurkova in a head-to-toe custom Rachel Zoe creation that resembled liquid gold, Gisele Bunchen‘s red-hot Valentino, Anja Rubik‘s skin-baring Anthony Vaccarello), starlets (Beyoncé in showstopping Givenchy, Diane Kruger in Jason Wu, Scarlett Johansson in Dolce and Gabbana) and the fash pack (Alexa Chung in Marc Jacobs, The Olsen twins in vintage couture, Chloe Sevingy in Miu Miu), there’s no denying that everyone who shows up to the year’s most major red carpet does so with a serious fashion moment in mind.
Gisele Bundchen once again proved why she's the world's reigning supermodel in a red-hot Valentino gown in 2011.
Now that's a slit! Diane Kruger wowed in Jason Wu in 2011.
Barely four months after giving birth to daughter Blue Ivy, Beyoncé made a major entrance at 2012's Met Ball, showing up last in a work-of-art Givenchy Haute Couture gown.
What struck us most about Solange Knowles' sunny yellow Rachel Roy number was how utterly modern it was. Compared to the other startlerts in striking but overblown gowns, she looked effortless, cool, and totally chic.
Scarlett Johansson looked sexy in an off-the-shoulder beaded and tulle Dolce & Gabbana gown at last year's gala.
Model Karolina Kurkova stunned in a memorable head-to-toe gold custom Rachel Zoe look.
This picture pretty much tells you all you need to know about Rihanna's 2011 custom Stella McCartney gown.
It-girl and style-setter Alexa Chung took the "real fashion" route in a buttoned-up Marc Jacobs look last year.
Ashley Olsen chose an interesting, if devisive, black and white vintage Dior Haute Coture gown in 2011.
Italian It-girl Bianca Brandolini D'Adda in a serious gold Dolce & Gabbana ensemble last year.
The Balenciaga dress Kristen Stewart wore in 2012 wasn't the star's best fashion moment, which might explain why she immediately changed into jeans and a T-shirt for the after-party.
"Girls" star Lena Dunham cemeted her "it" status with an inivte to 2012's Met Ball, and chose up-and-coming designer Wes Gordon for the occasion.
Actress Christina Ricci seemed to have channeled "Kiss of the Spider Woman" (in the chicest way possible) in Zac Posen at 2011's gala.
Kirsten Dunst looked prim in Rodarte in 2012.
"Vampire Diaries" actress Nina Dobrev looked glamorous in a serious Donna Karan Atelier gown in 2012.
Ivanka Trump looked bondage-chic in a navy Peter Pilotto gown and blunt bangs.
Chloe Sevigny underwhelmed in a mirrored Miu Miu minidress in 2012.
