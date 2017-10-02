20 Healthy 30-Minute Dinners for Busy Fall Nights

Time is one thing most of us don’t have enough of—especially during fall, when vacation season is over and life is back in full swing. After a long day at work, the last thing we want to do is slave away in the kitchen cooking dinner for an hour or more. That’s why these 30-minute healthy, easy fall meals are absolute life-savers.
From simple Asian tacos with ginger beef and peanut sauce to three-ingredient creamy tomato shells, just because these recipes are quick doesn’t mean they’re boring or unhealthy. In fact, if you didn’t know it already, you’re about to discover that half-hour meals can be miraculously nutritious and yummy.
Check out 20 of our favorite 30-minute fall dinners ahead, and don’t forget to bookmark or Pin them so that next time you’re just too tired to deal on a weeknight, you’ll have one of these gems on hand.
Asian Tacos with Ginger Beef and Peanut Sauce
Sweet Peas and Saffron
30-Minute Caprese Chicken
Foodie Crush
Potato Soup
Gimme Some Oven
Three-Ingredient Creamy Tomato Shells
Pinch of Yum
Watercress, Leek, Cheddar, and Sourdough Gratin
Top with Cinnamon
Best Easy Italian Pasta Salad
Pinch of Yum
Sheet Pan Winter Buddha Bowls with Tahini Sauce
Yummy Mummy Kitchen
30-Minute Garlic Parmesan Pasta with Crispy Chicken
Eat Cake for Dinner
30 Minute Mozzarella Chicken in Homemade Tomato Sauce
Little Spice Jar
Sheet Pan Chicken Stir Fry
Diethood
Easy Cashew Chicken
Mom on Timeout
California Veggie Grilled Chicken Pasta Bowls
Whole and Heavenly Oven
Pan Seared Salmon
The Cozy Apron
Southwestern Turkey Burgers
Mariah's Pleasing Plates
Tuscan Kale & Sun Dried Tomato Chicken Sausage Gnocchi
With Salt and Wit
Strawberry Arugula Salad with Steak & Balsamic Vinaigarette
Sweet Peas and Saffron
Cajun Shrimp Tostadas
Maebells
Butternut Squash and Black Bean Enchilada Skillet
Ambitious Kitchen
Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Creme de la Crumb
Sausage Asparagus Quinoa Pasta
Primavera Kitchen