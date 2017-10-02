StyleCaster
Share

20 Healthy 30-Minute Dinners for Busy Fall Nights

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Healthy 30-Minute Dinners for Busy Fall Nights

Kristen Bousquet
by
Pan seared salmon
20 Start slideshow
Photo: The Cozy Apron

Time is one thing most of us don’t have enough of—especially during fall, when vacation season is over and life is back in full swing. After a long day at work, the last thing we want to do is slave away in the kitchen cooking dinner for an hour or more. That’s why these 30-minute healthy, easy fall meals are absolute life-savers.

MORE: 7 Fall Decor Trends We’re So Amped About

From simple Asian tacos with ginger beef and peanut sauce to three-ingredient creamy tomato shells, just because these recipes are quick doesn’t mean they’re boring or unhealthy. In fact, if you didn’t know it already, you’re about to discover that half-hour meals can be miraculously nutritious and yummy.

MORE: 15 One-Pot Recipes For Chilly, Lazy Days

Check out 20 of our favorite 30-minute fall dinners ahead, and don’t forget to bookmark or Pin them so that next time you’re just too tired to deal on a weeknight, you’ll have one of these gems on hand.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20
SYLECASTER | 30 Minute Fall Dinners | Asian Tacos with Ginger Beef and Peanut Sauce
Asian Tacos with Ginger Beef and Peanut Sauce

Asian Tacos with Ginger Beef and Peanut Sauce

Photo: Sweet Peas and Saffron
SYLECASTER | 30 Minute Fall Dinners | 30-Minute Caprese Chicken
30-Minute Caprese Chicken

30-Minute Caprese Chicken

Photo: Foodie Crush
SYLECASTER | 30 Minute Fall Dinners | Potato Soup
Potato Soup

Potato Soup

Photo: Gimme Some Oven
SYLECASTER | 30 Minute Fall Dinners | Three-Ingredient Creamy Tomato Shells
Three-Ingredient Creamy Tomato Shells

Three-Ingredient Creamy Tomato Shells

Photo: Pinch of Yum
SYLECASTER | 30 Minute Fall Dinners | Watercress, Leek, Cheddar, and Sourdough Gratin
Watercress, Leek, Cheddar, and Sourdough Gratin

Watercress, Leek, Cheddar, and Sourdough Gratin

Photo: Top with Cinnamon
SYLECASTER | 30 Minute Fall Dinners | Best Easy Italian Pasta Salad
Best Easy Italian Pasta Salad

Best Easy Italian Pasta Salad

Photo: Pinch of Yum
SYLECASTER | 30 Minute Fall Dinners | Sheet Pan Winter Buddha Bowls with Tahini Sauce
Sheet Pan Winter Buddha Bowls with Tahini Sauce

Sheet Pan Winter Buddha Bowls with Tahini Sauce

Photo: Yummy Mummy Kitchen
SYLECASTER | 30 Minute Fall Dinners | 30-Minute Garlic Parmesan Pasta with Crispy Chicken
30-Minute Garlic Parmesan Pasta with Crispy Chicken

30-Minute Garlic Parmesan Pasta with Crispy Chicken

Photo: Eat Cake for Dinner
SYLECASTER | 30 Minute Fall Dinners | 30 Minute Mozzarella Chicken in Homemade Tomato Sauce
30 Minute Mozzarella Chicken in Homemade Tomato Sauce

30 Minute Mozzarella Chicken in Homemade Tomato Sauce

Photo: Little Spice Jar
SYLECASTER | 30 Minute Fall Dinners | Sheet Pan Chicken Stir Fry
Sheet Pan Chicken Stir Fry

Sheet Pan Chicken Stir Fry

Photo: Diethood
SYLECASTER | 30 Minute Fall Dinners | Easy Cashew Chicken
Easy Cashew Chicken

Easy Cashew Chicken

Photo: Mom on Timeout
SYLECASTER | 30 Minute Fall Dinners | California Veggie Grilled Chicken Pasta Bowls
California Veggie Grilled Chicken Pasta Bowls

California Veggie Grilled Chicken Pasta Bowls

Photo: Whole and Heavenly Oven
SYLECASTER | 30 Minute Fall Dinners | Pan Seared Salmon
Pan Seared Salmon

Pan Seared Salmon

Photo: The Cozy Apron
SYLECASTER | 30 Minute Fall Dinners | Southwestern Turkey Burgers
Southwestern Turkey Burgers

Southwestern Turkey Burgers

Photo: Mariah's Pleasing Plates
SYLECASTER | 30 Minute Fall Dinners | Tuscan Kale & Sun Dried Tomato Chicken Sausage Gnocchi
Tuscan Kale & Sun Dried Tomato Chicken Sausage Gnocchi

Tuscan Kale & Sun Dried Tomato Chicken Sausage Gnocchi

Photo: With Salt and Wit
SYLECASTER | 30 Minute Fall Dinners | Strawberry Arugula Salad with Steak & Balsamic Vinaigarette
Strawberry Arugula Salad with Steak & Balsamic Vinaigarette

Strawberry Arugula Salad with Steak & Balsamic Vinaigarette

Photo: Sweet Peas and Saffron
SYLECASTER | 30 Minute Fall Dinners | Cajun Shrimp Tostadas
Cajun Shrimp Tostadas

Cajun Shrimp Tostadas

Photo: Maebells
SYLECASTER | 30 Minute Fall Dinners | Butternut Squash and Black Bean Enchilada Skillet
Butternut Squash and Black Bean Enchilada Skillet

Butternut Squash and Black Bean Enchilada Skillet

Photo: Ambitious Kitchen
SYLECASTER | 30 Minute Fall Dinners | Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Photo: Creme de la Crumb
SYLECASTER | 30 Minute Fall Dinners | Sausage Asparagus Quinoa Pasta
Sausage Asparagus Quinoa Pasta

Sausage Asparagus Quinoa Pasta

Photo: Primavera Kitchen

Next slideshow starts in 10s

20 Things We Want From Lulus Right Now

20 Things We Want From Lulus Right Now
  • SYLECASTER | 30 Minute Fall Dinners | Asian Tacos with Ginger Beef and Peanut Sauce
  • SYLECASTER | 30 Minute Fall Dinners | 30-Minute Caprese Chicken
  • SYLECASTER | 30 Minute Fall Dinners | Potato Soup
  • SYLECASTER | 30 Minute Fall Dinners | Three-Ingredient Creamy Tomato Shells
  • SYLECASTER | 30 Minute Fall Dinners | Watercress, Leek, Cheddar, and Sourdough Gratin
  • SYLECASTER | 30 Minute Fall Dinners | Best Easy Italian Pasta Salad
  • SYLECASTER | 30 Minute Fall Dinners | Sheet Pan Winter Buddha Bowls with Tahini Sauce
  • SYLECASTER | 30 Minute Fall Dinners | 30-Minute Garlic Parmesan Pasta with Crispy Chicken
  • SYLECASTER | 30 Minute Fall Dinners | 30 Minute Mozzarella Chicken in Homemade Tomato Sauce
  • SYLECASTER | 30 Minute Fall Dinners | Sheet Pan Chicken Stir Fry
  • SYLECASTER | 30 Minute Fall Dinners | Easy Cashew Chicken
  • SYLECASTER | 30 Minute Fall Dinners | California Veggie Grilled Chicken Pasta Bowls
  • SYLECASTER | 30 Minute Fall Dinners | Pan Seared Salmon
  • SYLECASTER | 30 Minute Fall Dinners | Southwestern Turkey Burgers
  • SYLECASTER | 30 Minute Fall Dinners | Tuscan Kale & Sun Dried Tomato Chicken Sausage Gnocchi
  • SYLECASTER | 30 Minute Fall Dinners | Strawberry Arugula Salad with Steak & Balsamic Vinaigarette
  • SYLECASTER | 30 Minute Fall Dinners | Cajun Shrimp Tostadas
  • SYLECASTER | 30 Minute Fall Dinners | Butternut Squash and Black Bean Enchilada Skillet
  • SYLECASTER | 30 Minute Fall Dinners | Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps
  • SYLECASTER | 30 Minute Fall Dinners | Sausage Asparagus Quinoa Pasta
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share