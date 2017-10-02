20 Healthy 30-Minute Dinners for Busy Fall Nights

Time is one thing most of us don’t have enough of—especially during fall, when vacation season is over and life is back in full swing. After a long day at work, the last thing we want to do is slave away in the kitchen cooking dinner for an hour or more. That’s why these 30-minute healthy, easy fall meals are absolute life-savers.

From simple Asian tacos with ginger beef and peanut sauce to three-ingredient creamy tomato shells, just because these recipes are quick doesn’t mean they’re boring or unhealthy. In fact, if you didn’t know it already, you’re about to discover that half-hour meals can be miraculously nutritious and yummy.

Check out 20 of our favorite 30-minute fall dinners ahead, and don’t forget to bookmark or Pin them so that next time you’re just too tired to deal on a weeknight, you’ll have one of these gems on hand.