The 30 Best Furniture E-Commerce Sites

Shopping for furniture can be an exhausting project. Luckily, some of our favorite home decor and furniture stores, are online, and with some seriously incredible offerings. Looking for the perfect sofa for under $1,000 or even a bar car from the 1920s? We have something on our list to satisfy any taste and budget.
Our top picks for the best home goods and furniture stores that are online!
ABC Carpet & Home
The e-commerce leg of this New York City design mecca is must bookmark. From amazing finds like lucite shelves to cast iron beds to (of course) one of the best selections of rugs, you can easily eat an afternoon on this site.
A+R
Started by British ex-pat Andy Griffith, a former film editor, and Rose Apodaca, a pop culture and style journalist, this e-commerce site simply screams cool. From "egg" shaped cups to a high-design rocking chair for kids, we actually want everything.
Canvas
Everything at this home decor store is handmade, hand-painted, and handcrafted. From baskets, to a reclaimed pine console, to ceramics like handmade plates, you'll be bowled over by the options on this site.
CB2
Consider the younger sister to Crate and Barrel your gateway to high design furniture. Modern, functional basics at really amazing prices abound here. The best part about CB2 and its site, is that there a ton of offerings for small spaces and storage.
Dering Hall
Dering Hall prides itself on offering "to the trade" wares and giving interior designer access to the masses. So shop like an interior designer, and have the house to prove it afterwards.
Design Within Reach
If you are a modern furniture lover consider Design Within Reach your mecca. From the iconic Eames chair to the perfect sleeper sofa (that actually looks chic), pieces that you buy here will look great for years to come.
DwellStudio
Founder and Creative Director Christiane Lemieux launched DwellStudio as a bedding line in 1999, and the company has since grown to including everything from furniture to baby and kids accessories. There aren't many places that you can get a high-design sofa for under $3,000, but DwellStudio is one of them.
Fab
The original social home decor shopping experience on the web, Fab is the ultimate resource if you are looking for something cool, like, say a red lacquer light fixture, or a farmhouse-inspired chair. Prices run the gamut, so there really is something for everyone here.
1stdibs
If you are a serious antiques collector tired of traveling the world on the search, say, for the perfect 1920s bar cart, consider 1stdibs your ultimate resource. The site catalogues the offerings of dealers from around the world, and the finds are incredible. Naturally, prices run the complete gamut.
Furbish Studio
We'll take one of everything on this site, thanks. Our top picks include hand embroidered pillows, hide rugs, and even cool art prints. Prepare to spend hours perusing the great finds curated by Jamie Meares, who is also, not surprisingly given her great taste, a home decor blogger.
The Future Perfect
Be prepared to want to throw out everything in your home when you visit this gorgeous furniture e-commerce site. Founder David Alhadeff opened his original store in Brooklyn, wanting to celebrate the local design community. Head to this site not only for out of this world furniture like beyond cool industrial desk chairs, but also for great gifts, like antique saris, that are surprisingly affordable and completely unique.
John Derian Company
The king of decoupage also has a seriously cool home decor e-commerce site chock full of great finds like his namesake furniture collection (we are in love with his petite chaise) along with great rugs, and textiles.
John Robshaw Textiles
When a young John Robshaw traveled to India to look for natural indigo dye for his paintings he became instantly mesmerized by the country's exotic fabrics. Today, the American designer creates his own printed fabrics and other home goods inspired by his travels. One of our favorites on the site is the Indian influenced headboards, that can be upholstered in a selection of his fabrics.
Jonathan Adler
One of our favorite interior design gurus Jonathan Adler is well known for his quirky sensibility and in particular his pottery. Plush fabrics and rich colors are all a part of Adler's happy-chic aesthetic, which is why we can't get enough of all things Adler, including his e-commerce site.
Living Spaces
Special ordering couches in under two-weeks is almost unheard of. Not here. And the prices can't be beat. Where else can you find a great sofa for $600? Seriously, try and find somewhere else.
Lulu & Georgia
Founder Sara Sugarman has a serious love for all things colorful, classic, and just a bit mod inspired. We especially love her fun decorating guides, which make shopping on this site a true joy.
Modani
The ultimate resource for just about anything furniture related, this retailer's Baroque inspired collection happens to be a celebrity favorite. Lucky for you, you can buy it online.
Normann Copenhagen
From the perfect smoked glass side table with coral legs, to high design kitchen accessories like the perfect kitchen whisk, the layout of this site is as impeccable as the selection. Along with the Normann Copenhagen branded offerings, there are also collaborations to discover here too. Consider it a must-visit.
One Kings Lane
The leading flash sales site for the home market, members get access to spectacular designer home decor, furnishings, accessories, and gifts, at prices well below retail. We particularly love their "trend" sales like the recent "Total Transparency" sale, offering up spectacular finds like clear bar carts and chairs.
Pieces
The online outpost of a very cool Atlanta boutique, come here on the search for re-worked vintage pieces from furniture to mirrors, rugs, and chandeliers. The best part? Every piece is one-of-a-kind. Browsing is made easy on this site as you can search by color and material, making the online shopping experience all the more fun.
Ralph Lauren Home
Who wouldn't want to live in a Ralph Lauren curated world, something all too apparent after visiting the brand's home site. From the perfect Modern Hollywood bed, to a mixologist box, after a quick perusal of this site, you will be hooked.
Restoration Hardware
Yes, stop by Restoration Hardware for just about anything from furniture to lighting, but why we think this site is a must-visit is for the home accessories. From 18th century Venetian glass beveled mirrors to objects of curiosity, like busts, you can find stuff here to give your home a truly original feel.
Room & Board
On the hunt for the perfect furniture basics? Room & Board should be your first stop. From desks to sleeper sofas in a variety of colors, this should be your first stop when you are ready to upgrade from Ikea.
Serena & Lily
Founded by Serena Dugan and Lily Kanter, this is your go-to interiors resource for amazing textile finds like bedding, table linens, and even fabric. We can't get enough of the whimsical options.
Unica Home
If you are on the search for amazing high design item from the likes of Cappellini and Piero Lissoni, chances are you'll find it here. The selection is exhaustive, and it is no wonder that interior designers swear by Unica Home.
Wayfair
This is the site that you are going to want to head to when you are starting your furniture search. Its huge, easy-to-sort selection for every imaginable room, can't be beat. And if you need to, say, fill your entire home in a couple of days, this is where to do it.
Wisteria
Started by couple Andrew and Shannon Newsom who began traveling the world searching for decor treasures, at first just selling them to friends, Wisteria the catalogue was eventually born. Now, their e-commerce site is a must visit for any design enthusiast. Prices are surprisingly great (like $1,399 for a gorgeous linen settee), which is, of course, a huge bonus.
World Market
Dedicated to unique finds from around the world at great prices, what we especially love about this site is the great home decor tips it offers. Want three ideas for ways to hang curtains? Creative ways to use chalkboards? The tips here are spot on.
Z Gallerie
This site is all about affordable home decor. Some seriously lust worthy options abound though like Mongolian pillows (we'll take two please) and skull bottle toppers. If you are looking for original options on a budget, this should be your first stop.
Zinc Door
This site should be bookmarked by any modern design enthusiast. Founded by Wendy Rossiter Estes and Tiffany Grayce this will quickly become your go-to for 20th century classic design items that won't break the bank. The "faves we crave" picks are always spot on, so make sure to check those out regularly if you are on the hunt for something special.