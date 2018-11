30 Days of Style: A Month of Outfits Styled by The Glamourai

All this month, we’re bringing you 30 days’ worth of style inspiration, in partnership with street style maven Kelly Framel, a.k.a. The Glamourai. We picked 30 key pieces for the season—from crisp button-downs to bold printed skirts—and used them to style 30 fresh looks, proving that it’s not what you own, it’s how you put an outfit together. Check back every day for a new spring outfit, along with information on how to shop the look!