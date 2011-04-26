30 Crochet Pieces For Spring 2011: Not Your Grandma’s Knits

When I was born, my granny made me this multicolored monogrammed sweater that I’m sure my mother still has safely stored somewhere. Being the oldest of the grandchildren in my family, this would be the first of many crochet items I would receive from granny in my life. So, one could say that my love affair with knits started at a very early age which is why I was thrilled to see the trend pop up all over the spring 2011 runways. It seemed like every collection, from Jen Kao to Pucci, decided to go the crochet route for spring… and you can too. Click through to see my 30 favorite knit pieces to incorporate into your closet now.
Coral Crochet Zip Back Crop Sleeveless Top, $55, at Topshop
Nightcap Crochet Camisole, $176, at Singer22
Alexander Wang Crochet Rubber Fringe Tank, $325, at Kirna Zabete
Miss Chievous Crochet-Overlay Tank, $29, at Dillards
Miss Sixty Crochet One Shoulder Dress, $57.38, at ASOS
Tall Cream Crochet Fringe Crop Top, $60, at Topshop
Monroe Silk with Crochet Trim Victorian Tank, $165, at Revolve
Alice + Olivia's chain-embellished cutout tank, $148.50, at The Outnet
Opening Ceremony Beaded Neck Tee, $298, at Shopbop
Tibi Crochet Dress, $350, at Shopbob
Capri Crochet Dress, $98, at Athleta
Petite Cream Crochet Dress, $105, at Topshop
ASOS Crochet Cropped Tank, $53.79, at ASOS
Milly Tangier crocheted cotton-blend dress, $595, at Net-a-Porter
Missoni Mare Baden crochet-knit mini dress, $625, at Net-a-Porter
Twenty8Twelve Auriole Crochet Skirt, $280, at Shopbop
Victoria Skirt, $78, at Fossil
Jen's Pirate Booty Circle Skirt, $176, at Revolve
Blank NYC Bleached Lace Cutoff Shorts, $75, at Nasty Gal