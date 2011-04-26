StyleCaster
30 Crochet Pieces For Spring 2011: Not Your Grandma’s Knits

Andrea
by
When I was born, my granny made me this multicolored monogrammed sweater that I’m sure my mother still has safely stored somewhere. Being the oldest of the grandchildren in my family, this would be the first of many crochet items I would receive from granny in my life. So, one could say that my love affair with knits started at a very early age which is why I was thrilled to see the trend pop up all over the spring 2011 runways. It seemed like every collection, from Jen Kao to Pucci, decided to go the crochet route for spring… and you can too. Click through to see my 30 favorite knit pieces to incorporate into your closet now.

Crochet Tank, $128, at Free People

Coral Crochet Zip Back Crop Sleeveless Top, $55, at Topshop

Nightcap Crochet Camisole, $176, at Singer22

Alexander Wang Crochet Rubber Fringe Tank, $325, at Kirna Zabete

Crochet Tunic, $390, at Foley and Corinna

Crochet Tank, $39.50, at Delia's

LC Lauren Conrad Crochet Vest, $44, at prd_id=845524892752985&FOLDERfolder_id=2534374753886544&searchTerm=LC+Lauren+Conrad+Crochet+Vest&bmUID=1303856715568" href="http://www.kohls.com/upgrade/webstore/product_page.jsp?PRODUCTprd_id=845524892752985&FOLDERfolder_id=2534374753886544&searchTerm=LC+Lauren+Conrad+Crochet+Vest&bmUID=1303856715568">Kohl's

Miss Chievous Crochet-Overlay Tank, $29, at Dillards

Long Sleeve Crochet Inset Top, $128, at Free People

Miss Sixty Crochet One Shoulder Dress, $57.38, at ASOS

Tall Cream Crochet Fringe Crop Top, $60, at Topshop

Open Crochet Top, $24.80, at Forever21

Monroe Silk with Crochet Trim Victorian Tank, $165, at Revolve

Alice + Olivia's chain-embellished cutout tank, $148.50, at The Outnet

Opening Ceremony Beaded Neck Tee, $298, at Shopbop

Laguito Blouse, $148, at Anthropologie

Tibi Crochet Dress, $350, at Shopbob

Capri Crochet Dress, $98, at Athleta

Petite Cream Crochet Dress, $105, at Topshop

ASOS Crochet Cropped Tank, $53.79, at ASOS

Milly Tangier crocheted cotton-blend dress, $595, at Net-a-Porter

Missoni Mare Baden crochet-knit mini dress, $625, at Net-a-Porter

Sweater Fringe Dress, $168, at Free People

Lark Rise Lace Dress, $288, at French Connection

Anna Sui Crochet Shorts, $459, at My Theresa

Twenty8Twelve Auriole Crochet Skirt, $280, at Shopbop

Victoria Skirt, $78, at Fossil

Jen's Pirate Booty Circle Skirt, $176, at Revolve

Crochet Crop Tank, $38, at Nasty Gal

Blank NYC Bleached Lace Cutoff Shorts, $75, at Nasty Gal

