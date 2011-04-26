30 Crochet Pieces For Spring 2011: Not Your Grandma’s Knits

When I was born, my granny made me this multicolored monogrammed sweater that I’m sure my mother still has safely stored somewhere. Being the oldest of the grandchildren in my family, this would be the first of many crochet items I would receive from granny in my life. So, one could say that my love affair with knits started at a very early age which is why I was thrilled to see the trend pop up all over the spring 2011 runways. It seemed like every collection, from Jen Kao to Pucci, decided to go the crochet route for spring… and you can too. Click through to see my 30 favorite knit pieces to incorporate into your closet now.