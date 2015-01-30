30 Cool-Girl Ways to Wear Winter Florals

While florals are traditionally a springtime type of print, fashion brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Giambattista Valli, and Ungaro recently revived the trend on winter runways. Now, the street style set is also getting on board, working out new ways to wear the pattern for winter.

Some fashion girls are pairing pretty petals and pastel colors with heavy winter fabrics, while others are clashing moody blooms with traditionally wintry prints like gingham and plaid. Either direction is equally cool, and there are dozens more ways to wear florals while the weather is cool–keep clicking through the slideshow to see them all.