StyleCaster
Share

30 Cool-Girl Ways to Wear Winter Florals

What's hot
StyleCaster

30 Cool-Girl Ways to Wear Winter Florals

by
2 Shares
30 Cool-Girl Ways to Wear Winter Florals
30 Start slideshow

While florals are traditionally a springtime type of print, fashion brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Giambattista Valli, and Ungaro recently revived the trend on winter runways. Now, the street style set is also getting on board, working out new ways to wear the pattern for winter.

MORE: 50 Winter Accessories Under $50

Some fashion girls are pairing pretty petals and pastel colors with heavy winter fabrics, while others are clashing moody blooms with traditionally wintry prints like gingham and plaid. Either direction is equally cool, and there are dozens more ways to wear florals while the weather is cool–keep clicking through the slideshow to see them all.

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 30

Photo: Zimmermann

Photo: Stockholm Street Style

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Gastro Chic

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Vanessa Jackman

Photo: Stockholm Street Style

Photo: Vanessa Jackman

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: 9 to 5 Chic

Photo: Gastro Chic

Photo: Vanessa Jackman

Photo: Trendzy Street

Photo: A Love Is Blind

Photo: In Love With Fashion

Photo: Gastro Chic

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Gastro Chic

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Gastro Chic

Photo: A Love Is Blind

Photo: Vanessa Jackman

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Bergdorf Princess

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Style Du Monde

Next slideshow starts in 10s

9 Really Bizarre Beauty Products

9 Really Bizarre Beauty Products
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share