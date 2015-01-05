30 Blogger Outfits That Prove Pinstripes Are Back

Back, and better than we’ve seen it in seasons, we present the humble pinstripe. The pattern that’s been gathering dust for decades in fashion girl wardrobes is on the rise again—with bloggers being the first (as usual) to reintroduce the ’80s favorite.

From the ultra-minimalist white, wide-leg pants updated with thin stripes, to all-new ways to wear a navy suit, there’s nothing dated about the way you’ll be pulling on pinstripe prints this season. Some are taking a more-is-more mentality, pairing the pattern head-to-toe, while others rely on the subtle print to add interest to sharp suit jackets and classic, midi-length coats.

Keep clicking for 30 inspirational street style outfits that prove the pinstripe is back, and looking better than ever.