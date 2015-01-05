StyleCaster
30 Blogger Outfits That Prove Pinstripes Are Back

30 Blogger Outfits That Prove Pinstripes Are Back

30 Blogger Outfits That Prove Pinstripes Are Back
Back, and better than we’ve seen it in seasons, we present the humble  pinstripe. The pattern that’s been gathering dust for decades in fashion girl wardrobes is on the rise again—with bloggers being the first (as usual) to reintroduce the ’80s favorite.

From the ultra-minimalist white, wide-leg pants updated with thin stripes, to all-new ways to wear a navy suit, there’s nothing dated about the way you’ll be pulling on pinstripe prints this season. Some are taking a more-is-more mentality, pairing the pattern head-to-toe, while others rely on the subtle print to add interest to sharp suit jackets and classic, midi-length coats.

Keep clicking for 30 inspirational street style outfits that prove the pinstripe is back, and looking better than ever.

1 of 30

Photo: Shine by Three

Photo: Shine by Three

Photo: Oracle Fox 

Photo: Just Another Fashion Blog

Photo: Gastro Chic

Photo: Lolobu

Photo: Adenorah

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: The Haute Pursuit

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Gastro Chic

Photo: Happily Grey

Photo: Always Judging

Photo: Native Fox

Photo: Damsel in Dior

Photo: Penny Pincher Fashion

Photo: South Molton St Style

Photo: Moi Contre La Vie

Photo: Chronicles of Her

Photo: The Fashion Guitar

Photo: Suburban Faux Pas

Photo: Nandapezzi

Photo: The Fashion Guitar

Photo: We Wore What

Photo: The Classy Cubicle

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Berta Bernad

