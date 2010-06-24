30 Awesome Flats, Starting at Just $7.90

StyleCaster
Every girl has experienced that dire condition when they don’t believe they’re capable of another step, they’ve read too many articles on the dangers associated with teetering on heels on a daily basis and perusing their closet becomes akin to stepping into a torture chamber let’s go ahead and call it stiletto fatigue. Fret not fashion girls, there are plenty of pretty, edgy, sophisticated, work and party appropriate flat shoes for the purchasing.

So in case you want to give those pretty feet a hard-earned rest, we’ve rounded up 30 of the best no-heels-allowed options available right now.

Cream sandals with embellishment, $116.06, by Sam Edelman

Coral crochet flats, $40, by Topshop

Studded nude flats, $250, by Michael Kors

Edgy ballet flats, $169, by Velvet Angels Heaven

Beige two-tone flats, $184, by French Sole

Leopard reva flats, $225, by Tory Burch

Blue basket weave sandal, $38, by Deena & Ozzy

Denim round-toe flats, $465, by Miu Miu

Multi-strap suede sandals, $395, by Sigerson Morrison

Faux snakeskin flat, $79, by Banana Republic

Gold classsic flats, $69.99, by Calvin Klein

Colorful flat espadrille sandals, $195, by Paloma Barceló

Red two-tone flats, $24.98, by Ald0

Brown leather and canvas sandals, $595, by Chloé

Lace-up ankle sandals, $99, by Nine West

Espradille canvas Mary Jane flats, $14.50, by Pearl River

Light grey suede sandals, $145, by Dolce Vita

Turquoise patent leather flats, $550, by Lanvin

Green t-strap sandals, $39, by Steven Madden

Patent blue boat shoes, $85, by Sperry Top-Sider

Silver lazer-cut sandals, $59.99, by Ciao Bella

Blue embellished flats, $19.99, by Restricted Helmet

Pink suede flats, $109.99, by Elizabeth and James

Black thin strap sandal, $29.99, by Mia

Yellow thong sandals, $24.99, by KensieGirl

Jeweled black sandals, $298, by J.Crew

White gladiator sandals, $7.50, by Forever 21

Gold winged sandals, $69, by Bebe

Olive ruffle sandals, $20.30, by Arden B.

Leopard lace-ups, $415, by Opening Ceremony

