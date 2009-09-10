3 Ways to Experience Fashion Week, Even If You Aren’t Here

Fashion Week started in full force today, although it really started yesterday and we don’t even want to get into the whole “week” nonsense. The StyleCaster team will be covering every aspect- every show, every party, every frantic cab ride, every McCafe. You can experience it all, even if you aren’t here.

1. Log on to StyleCaster’s Fashion Week micro-site.

Get the latest reviews of the shows, the day-by-day schedule of events, backstage photos, videos from the team, and more. For the shows, we will be filling out report cards, so be sure to check back often to see who made the grade.

2. Watch Vivienne Tam’s runway show stream live on Saturday, September 12.

We have a very exciting partnership with Vivienne Tam and HP underway. The StyleCaster team is being sponsored by HP and outfitted with Vivienne Tam HP digital clutches to blog with from the tents. We are also counting down with you to Tam’s runway show this Saturday.

StyleCaster and Vivienne Tam

We will be streaming the show live for you, so be sure to tune in!

3. Follow StyleCaster on Twitter

As always, we will be giving you the most up to date information via Twitter. Follow us @SCStylist.

We not only RT from every member of our team out in the field (@ebmonson, @megcuna, @carolhan, @karchy55), but we’ll also send you updates from across the Twitterverse.